iOS 18.4 Release Candidate: Key Updates & Changes

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.4 RC (Release Candidate), the final pre-release version of its operating system before the public launch. This update introduces a wide range of features, performance upgrades, and bug fixes, offering users a preview of what to expect from the upcoming public release. With the official launch anticipated in early April 2025, iOS 18.4 RC provides a comprehensive look at Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its software ecosystem. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new features coming in iOS 18.4.

Why This Update Matters

As the last stage in Apple’s beta testing process, iOS 18.4 RC is a near-final version of the operating system. Unless significant issues are identified, this release will closely resemble the public version. It is compatible with all devices that support iOS 18 and requires a substantial download of approximately 7.65 GB, as it reinstalls the entire operating system. This update focuses on improving system performance, introducing new features, and addressing existing issues, making sure a smoother and more reliable user experience.

Key Features and Enhancements

The iOS 18.4 RC update brings a variety of new features and refinements designed to enhance usability, personalization, and security. Below are the most notable updates:

Apple Intelligence

Priority Notifications: Ensures critical alerts are highlighted, so you never miss important updates or messages.

Ensures critical alerts are highlighted, so you never miss important updates or messages. Global Accessibility: Expanded language and regional support make the system more inclusive for users worldwide.

Expanded language and regional support make the system more inclusive for users worldwide. Visual Intelligence Customization: Configurable through the Action Button and Control Center, offering greater flexibility in managing visual tools.

Configurable through the Action Button and Control Center, offering greater flexibility in managing visual tools. Creative Tools: A new sketch style in Image Playground enhances creative expression for users.

Control Center

Ambient Music Modes: Introduces tailored soundscapes for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Well-being, enhancing the audio experience.

Introduces tailored soundscapes for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Well-being, enhancing the audio experience. Redesigned Indicators: Wi-Fi and cellular signal strength icons are now clearer and more intuitive for users.

Wi-Fi and cellular signal strength icons are now clearer and more intuitive for users. Focus Mode Enhancements: New arrow indicators simplify the identification of active settings, improving usability.

Siri

New Voice Options: Australian users now have additional voice choices, allowing for greater personalization.

Privacy and Security

Dynamic Island Privacy Indicator: Features an animated design for improved visibility and user awareness.

Features an animated design for improved visibility and user awareness. Safari Security Enhancements: Offers improved website connection details, making sure safer browsing experiences.

Emoji and Keyboard

New Emojis: Additions such as fingerprint, harp, and splat expand communication options and creativity.

Additions such as fingerprint, harp, and splat expand communication options and creativity. Updated Emoji Interface: A more intuitive design enhances usability on Apple Intelligence devices.

Photos and App Store

Photo Filters: A new “Shared with You” category simplifies photo organization and sharing.

A new “Shared with You” category simplifies photo organization and sharing. AI-Generated App Reviews: Concise summaries in the App Store help users make more informed decisions.

Home and Wallet Apps

Smart Home Integration: Adds support for robot vacuums, expanding the functionality of the Home app.

Adds support for robot vacuums, expanding the functionality of the Home app. Pre-Authorized Payments: A new section in the Wallet app streamlines financial transactions for greater convenience.

Apple Vision Pro

Dedicated Management App: A new app for managing Apple Vision Pro devices and accessories highlights Apple’s focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Mail App

Category-Based Organization: iPad users can now organize emails more efficiently by category, improving productivity.

Camera

Enhanced Controls: iPhone 16 users gain new camera control options, allowing improved photography experiences.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

iOS 18.4 RC addresses several bugs, including issues with Apple Intelligence and SwiftUI. Persistent problems, such as occasional touch responsiveness issues and wallpaper desaturation, remain under observation. However, the resolution of micro-stutters contributes to a smoother and more stable user experience. These fixes demonstrate Apple’s commitment to refining the operating system for optimal performance.

Performance and Battery Life

The update delivers noticeable improvements in system responsiveness and stability, making sure a more seamless user experience. However, battery performance remains inconsistent, with results varying depending on individual usage patterns. Apple continues to monitor and optimize battery life, aiming to provide a more reliable experience in future updates.

Additional Updates

AirPods Max: USB-C models now support lossless audio, offering an enhanced listening experience for audiophiles.

USB-C models now support lossless audio, offering an enhanced listening experience for audiophiles. Safari Improvements: Features such as better search history visibility and improved handling of app links make web browsing more intuitive and efficient.

What’s Next?

The public release of iOS 18.4 is expected in early April 2025, bringing these updates to a wider audience. Following this release, the iOS 18.5 beta is anticipated to launch soon, with announcements likely to be made at WWDC 2025. Meanwhile, Apple has already begun development on iOS 19, which promises to introduce significant advancements and further enhance the user experience.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



