iOS 18.4 RC 2: Exclusive Look at the Latest Changes

Apple has officially released iOS 18.4 RC 2, marking the second release candidate ahead of the anticipated public rollout. This update emphasizes bug fixes, performance enhancements, and feature improvements, addressing issues identified in the earlier RC build. With detailed release notes now available, users can better understand the changes and benefits introduced in this version. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of what iOS 18.4 RC 2 brings to the table in a new video from Brandon Butch.

Release Notes and Build Information

The latest build, identified as 22E24, includes detailed release notes that were absent in the first RC build. These notes provide transparency about the adjustments and fixes implemented in iOS 18.4 RC 2. For those closely following Apple’s development cycle, this update offers valuable insights into the company’s iterative approach to refining its software. The inclusion of these notes underscores Apple’s commitment to keeping its user base informed about ongoing improvements.

Key Features and Enhancements

iOS 18.4 RC 2 introduces a range of updates aimed at enhancing usability and functionality across various aspects of the operating system. These updates span Apple Intelligence, Screen Time, and the Photos app, reflecting Apple’s focus on improving both user experience and system efficiency.

Apple Intelligence: This update broadens language support by adding eight new languages and two additional English variants tailored specifically for users in India and Singapore . By expanding localization options, Apple aims to create a more inclusive experience for its diverse global audience.

This update broadens language support by adding eight new languages and two additional English variants tailored specifically for users in and . By expanding localization options, Apple aims to create a more inclusive experience for its diverse global audience. Screen Time: Managing app usage and child accounts has been streamlined. A significant improvement ensures that app limits remain intact even if a child uninstalls and reinstalls an app, addressing a common workaround. Additionally, the process of creating child accounts has been simplified, with default settings automatically applied to enforce age-appropriate restrictions .

Managing app usage and child accounts has been streamlined. A significant improvement ensures that remain intact even if a child uninstalls and reinstalls an app, addressing a common workaround. Additionally, the process of creating child accounts has been simplified, with default settings automatically applied to enforce . Photos App: Sorting and filtering options have been standardized across all collections. Users can now sort albums by oldest, newest, or a custom order, with a redesigned interface making navigation more intuitive. Furthermore, hidden photos protected by Face ID are excluded from imports to Mac or PC, enhancing both privacy and security.

Bug Fixes

iOS 18.4 RC 2 addresses several issues reported in the first release candidate, though some problems remain unresolved. These fixes aim to improve system stability and user experience. Below is a summary of the key bug fixes:

Notifications: Delayed or missing notifications have been resolved, making sure that alerts are delivered promptly and reliably.

Delayed or missing notifications have been resolved, making sure that alerts are delivered promptly and reliably. Random Reboots: A fix has been implemented to reduce unexpected device restarts, though further testing may be required to confirm its long-term effectiveness.

A fix has been implemented to reduce unexpected device restarts, though further testing may be required to confirm its long-term effectiveness. Cellular Connectivity: While improvements have been made, the toggle bug affecting some users persists, suggesting that this issue may require additional attention in future updates.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance improvements in iOS 18.4 RC 2 are incremental, with benchmarks such as Geekbench showing only slight variations compared to earlier builds. These refinements contribute to a smoother overall experience without introducing any significant performance shifts. Battery life remains consistent, with no notable changes reported. This stability ensures that users can continue to rely on their devices without concerns about unexpected battery drain or performance degradation.

What’s Next?

The public release of iOS 18.4 is expected to occur between April 1 and April 4, 2024, marking the culmination of this development cycle. Shortly after, Apple is likely to introduce iOS 18.5 beta 1, continuing its regular update schedule. Meanwhile, anticipation is already building for iOS 19, which is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. This upcoming version is likely to introduce more substantial changes and innovations, setting the stage for the next phase of Apple’s software evolution.

Should You Update?

For users currently running iOS 18.4 RC 1, updating to RC 2 is highly recommended. This version resolves critical issues such as random reboots and notification delays, while also introducing valuable enhancements across key features. By upgrading, you ensure that your device benefits from the latest fixes and improvements, keeping it optimized and ready for the public release of iOS 18.4.

