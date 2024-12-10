macOS 15.2 Sequoia RC 2: All the New Features

Apple has released the second release candidate (RC 2) for macOS 15.2 Sequoia, bringing a range of new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes to enhance your overall Mac experience. As the final step before the official release, this update focuses on expanding functionality, refining system performance, and addressing known issues, ensuring a smooth transition to the latest version of macOS. Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new features in the RC 2 of macOS in the latest video below.

Installation and System Requirements

The macOS 15.2 Sequoia RC 2 update is approximately 1.51 GB in size and builds upon the previous release candidate (RC 1) with incremental improvements. The installation process is straightforward and requires minimal downtime, making it easy for you to upgrade your Mac to this latest version. This update supports a wide range of devices, including:

Intel-based Macs (2018-2020)

Newer models with M1 or M2 chips

It’s important to note that some advanced features, such as Image Playground and AI tools, are exclusive to M1 and later devices, ensuring they leverage the latest hardware capabilities for optimal performance.

Expanding Apple Pay and Creative Tools

One of the standout features in macOS 15.2 Sequoia RC 2 is the expansion of Apple Pay to Mongolia, increasing its global reach and making digital payments more accessible in new regions. This update also introduces Image Playground, a creative tool powered by AI that allows you to generate images using personal photos, text prompts, or animations. This feature simplifies content creation, making it more intuitive and engaging for users.

Smarter Siri and Enhanced iPhone Mirroring

With this update, Siri becomes even smarter by integrating ChatGPT capabilities. You can now use Siri to create content, complete tasks, and even generate images without needing a separate account. Additionally, the enhanced iPhone mirroring feature allows you to mirror your iPhone to your Mac, set up a wireless hotspot, and authenticate connections using Face ID instead of traditional passcodes, providing a more seamless and secure experience.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

macOS 15.2 Sequoia RC 2 addresses several performance and functionality issues, including:

Fixes for image generation glitches in apps like Notes

Resolved issues with blank stickers and emojis in the Messages app

Improved responsiveness when creating or accessing AI-generated content

The update also brings subtle quality-of-life improvements, such as new screensaver options featuring iMac wallpapers and optimized memory and CPU performance for smoother multitasking. Apple Intelligence features are now accessible in more English-speaking countries outside the U.S., expanding their regional availability.

Performance Insights and Ongoing Challenges

While macOS 15.2 RC 2 delivers noticeable improvements in system efficiency, with memory and CPU optimizations resulting in smoother multitasking and reduced lag, some challenges persist. The Mail app still lacks category organization, limiting its usability for managing emails, and battery performance remains inconsistent, particularly during resource-heavy tasks like video editing or gaming. Some websites and applications continue to consume significant resources, which could impact overall performance.

Looking Ahead to the Official Release

macOS 15.2 Sequoia RC 2 is a well-rounded update that balances feature enhancements with performance refinements. While some issues remain unresolved, this release candidate sets the stage for a polished official launch. Whether you’re exploring creative tools like Image Playground, taking advantage of Siri’s new AI capabilities, or enjoying the expanded regional availability of Apple Intelligence features, this update offers a glimpse into the evolving macOS ecosystem and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



