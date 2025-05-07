iOS 18.5 RC is Here: Let’s Dive into the Goodies!

Apple has unveiled the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate (RC), marking the final phase before the official public release. This update introduces a blend of new features, critical bug fixes, and performance enhancements, all aimed at refining the user experience. With the public rollout expected around May 12, 2024, the RC offers a glimpse into the latest advancements in Apple’s software ecosystem. The video below gives us more details on what is included in the final beta of iOS 18.5.

Key Features to Elevate Your Experience

The iOS 18.5 RC brings several noteworthy updates designed to enhance functionality, personalization, and convenience. Here are the standout features:

Pride-Themed Dynamic Wallpaper: A vibrant animated wallpaper celebrates inclusivity with subtle yet engaging animations, offering a visually refreshing way to personalize your device.

A vibrant animated wallpaper celebrates inclusivity with subtle yet engaging animations, offering a visually refreshing way to personalize your device. Enhanced Parental Controls: Updates to Screen Time notifications now alert parents when children attempt to use or reset passcodes, providing improved oversight and control.

Updates to Screen Time notifications now alert parents when children attempt to use or reset passcodes, providing improved oversight and control. Expanded Satellite Connectivity: iPhone 13 users benefit from broader satellite support through partnerships with Starlink and other carriers, making sure reliable connectivity in remote areas for added safety and accessibility.

iPhone 13 users benefit from broader satellite support through partnerships with Starlink and other carriers, making sure reliable connectivity in remote areas for added safety and accessibility. Apple TV App Upgrade: The new “Buy with iPhone” feature enables seamless purchases of third-party devices directly from your phone, simplifying the shopping process.

These features highlight Apple’s commitment to delivering a user-centric experience, focusing on personalization, safety, and convenience to meet diverse user needs.

Bug Fixes and System Enhancements

Apple has prioritized stability and usability in the iOS 18.5 RC, addressing several key issues and introducing system enhancements. Notable updates include:

Apple Vision Pro Stability: Resolved a black screen issue that affected Vision Pro apps, making sure a smoother and more reliable experience for users of this innovative technology.

Resolved a black screen issue that affected Vision Pro apps, making sure a smoother and more reliable experience for users of this innovative technology. Enterprise App Reliability: Fixed issues with enterprise app launches, improving functionality and reliability for business users.

Fixed issues with enterprise app launches, improving functionality and reliability for business users. Hypervisor Framework Update: Enhanced virtualization performance, making tasks such as running virtual machines more efficient and seamless.

Enhanced virtualization performance, making tasks such as running virtual machines more efficient and seamless. Broadcast Extensions Upgrade: Increased memory limits for broadcast extensions, enhancing the quality of screen recording and streaming for professional and personal use.

Increased memory limits for broadcast extensions, enhancing the quality of screen recording and streaming for professional and personal use. Settings Menu Redesign: AppleCare and warranty sections have been revamped for improved navigation and clarity, making it easier for users to access essential information.

These updates address common pain points while enhancing the overall functionality and user experience of the operating system.

Performance and Battery Life Improvements

Performance optimization is a central focus of iOS 18.5 RC. Early benchmarks indicate modest improvements in processing speeds, making sure smoother operation across a range of devices. Additionally, battery life may experience slight enhancements due to reduced background logging, which minimizes unnecessary resource consumption. These refinements are designed to provide users with a more efficient and reliable experience, making sure their devices perform optimally in everyday use.

Known Issues and What’s Next

Despite the numerous improvements in iOS 18.5 RC, some challenges remain unresolved. A notable issue includes:

Siri and Apple Music Integration: Siri voice commands for Apple Music continue to experience intermittent failures, an issue Apple is expected to address in future updates.

Looking ahead, Apple plans to release the iOS 18.6 beta shortly after the public launch of iOS 18.5. This upcoming update is rumored to introduce “Apple Intelligence,” a feature that could integrate advanced AI capabilities into your device. Additionally, the iOS 19 beta is expected to debut in June 2024, aligning with Apple’s annual software development cycle and promising further advancements in functionality and innovation.

Advance your skills in iOS 18.5 Release Candidate by reading more of our detailed content.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals