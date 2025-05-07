Could THIS Be It? iOS 18.5 RC’s Final Major Feature Revealed!



Apple has officially unveiled the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate (RC), a crucial step before the anticipated public release on May 12th. This update is now accessible to developers and public beta testers, introducing a variety of new features, enhanced customization options, and a notable connectivity upgrade for iPhone 13 users. Alongside iOS 18.5, Apple has also rolled out RC updates for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomeOS, and VisionOS, further solidifying its commitment to delivering a seamless and interconnected ecosystem. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on the new iOS 18.5 RC.

Key Features and Improvements in iOS 18.5 RC

The iOS 18.5 RC is a comprehensive update, with a download size of approximately 7 GB. Despite its substantial size, the update efficiently replaces the existing operating system without consuming additional storage space, making sure your device remains optimized. The build number for this release is 22F75. While the RC appears polished and ready for public release, Apple may issue a second RC if minor issues are identified during testing.

Enhanced Customization: Pride Harmony Wallpaper

A standout addition in iOS 18.5 is the introduction of the new Pride Harmony wallpaper. This feature underscores Apple’s dedication to inclusivity and diversity, offering a visually striking design with vibrant animations and smooth transitions. The wallpaper can be customized to reflect your personal preferences, adding a unique touch to your device.

Apple has also streamlined its wallpaper library, consolidating previous options into a more intuitive and user-friendly selection. For Apple Watch users, the update includes a matching Pride Harmony watch face and band, allowing you to create a cohesive aesthetic across your devices.

Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 13

One of the most significant updates in iOS 18.5 is the activation of satellite connectivity for iPhone 13 models. This feature, previously unavailable on these devices, allows users to stay connected in remote areas where traditional cellular coverage is limited or nonexistent. However, it is important to note that this functionality requires a carrier plan that supports satellite connectivity. Unlike the global satellite capabilities available on some earlier iPhone models, this feature is specifically optimized for the iPhone 13, making sure a reliable and seamless user experience.

Updates Across Apple’s Ecosystem

In addition to iOS 18.5, Apple has released RC updates for its entire suite of operating systems. These updates aim to enhance performance, introduce new features, and ensure compatibility across Apple’s ecosystem. Key updates include:

iPadOS: Improved multitasking capabilities and enhanced app performance for a smoother user experience.

Improved multitasking capabilities and enhanced app performance for a smoother user experience. macOS: Updates focused on system stability and compatibility with third-party applications.

Updates focused on system stability and compatibility with third-party applications. watchOS: New watch faces and expanded health tracking features to support wellness goals.

New watch faces and expanded health tracking features to support wellness goals. tvOS: Interface refinements and broader app support for an improved entertainment experience.

Interface refinements and broader app support for an improved entertainment experience. HomeOS: Smarter integration with HomeKit devices, enhancing the functionality of connected homes.

Smarter integration with HomeKit devices, enhancing the functionality of connected homes. VisionOS: Preparations for Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset, laying the groundwork for future innovations.

These updates collectively emphasize Apple’s focus on delivering a unified and seamless user experience across all its devices.

Looking Ahead

The official release of iOS 18.5 and updates for Apple’s other operating systems is expected to arrive on May 12th. For developers and public beta testers, this RC version offers an opportunity to explore the latest features and provide valuable feedback to Apple. By participating in this process, you contribute to refining the update and making sure a smoother experience for all users upon its final release.

The iOS 18.5 RC represents a significant milestone in Apple’s software development, showcasing exciting new features like the Pride Harmony wallpaper and satellite connectivity for iPhone 13 users. With updates spanning its entire ecosystem, Apple continues to prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and user experience, making sure its devices remain at the forefront of technology.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



