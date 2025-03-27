iOS 18.4: The Last-Minute Tweaks You NEED to Know!

Apple has unveiled the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate (RC), marking the final phase before the software’s public release. Scheduled for early April, this update combines a mix of new features, bug fixes, and refinements designed to enhance the overall user experience. For iPhone users, this release addresses prior issues while introducing improvements that aim to make devices more functional and enjoyable. The video below from iReviews gives us more details on the update.

What’s New in iOS 18.4?

The iOS 18.4 RC, identified by build number 22E239, is a significant update with a download size ranging from 7 to 8 GB, depending on the device. It brings several notable additions while refining existing features to ensure a smoother and more intuitive experience.

Wallpapers: The return of iPhone 15 wallpapers introduces four vibrant color options, allowing users to further personalize their devices with fresh and dynamic visuals.

AirPods Max now support lossless audio and ultra-low latency , providing a richer and more responsive listening experience tailored for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.

AirPods Max now support and , providing a richer and more responsive listening experience tailored for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. Camera Improvements: A bug that previously affected the camera app has been resolved, allowing faster and more reliable switching between the front and rear cameras for seamless photography and video recording.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to delivering features that enhance both functionality and user satisfaction.

Refinements and Removed Features

While iOS 18.4 introduces exciting new capabilities, it also removes certain features from earlier beta versions. These adjustments demonstrate Apple’s focus on streamlining the operating system and prioritizing features that improve usability.

Accessibility Settings: The Back Tap banner option has been removed, simplifying the accessibility menu for a more straightforward navigation experience.

Shortcut settings for the Maps app have been eliminated, likely due to low usage or overlap with other functionalities.

These refinements aim to reduce clutter and ensure that the operating system remains intuitive and user-friendly.

Control Center and Signal Strength Toggles

The Control Center receives notable updates in iOS 18.4, offering greater flexibility and usability. Users can now rearrange controls more intuitively, making it easier to access frequently used features. This customization enhances the overall convenience of interacting with the Control Center.

Additionally, signal strength toggles for cellular and Wi-Fi have been improved, providing clearer and more responsive controls. However, some users have reported occasional syncing issues with these toggles, which may require further adjustments in future updates. These enhancements reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine the user interface and optimize essential features.

Battery and Performance

Battery performance in iOS 18.4 remains consistent with its predecessor, iOS 18.3, showing no significant changes in terms of longevity or efficiency. However, multi-core benchmark scores indicate a slight drop compared to earlier beta versions. While this minor decline is unlikely to impact everyday usage, it may be of interest to users who closely monitor performance metrics.

For most users, the update maintains a balance between performance and stability, making sure a reliable experience across various device models.

Release Timeline

The public release of iOS 18.4 is anticipated to occur on April 1st or 2nd, following the Release Candidate phase. As the final version before the official rollout, the RC provides a near-complete preview of the features and improvements users can expect. Once the update becomes available, users are encouraged to check their devices for the notification and install it to take advantage of the latest enhancements.

Final Thoughts on iOS 18.4 RC

iOS 18.4 RC represents a well-rounded update that balances the introduction of new features, the resolution of existing issues, and the refinement of core functionalities. Whether you’re excited about the return of iPhone 15 wallpapers, the enhanced audio capabilities for AirPods Max, or the improved customization options in the Control Center, this update offers something for everyone. With the public release just around the corner, iPhone users can look forward to exploring these updates and experiencing the benefits firsthand.

