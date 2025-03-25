iOS 18.4 RC: You WON’T Believe What’s Changed!

Apple has officially released the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate (RC), signaling the final step before the public rollout of this much-anticipated update. This version brings a combination of new features, performance enhancements, and system refinements aimed at improving the overall user experience. Alongside iOS 18.4 RC, Apple has also introduced RC versions for iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, HomePod OS, and visionOS, making sure a unified update across its ecosystem. Below is an in-depth look at the key changes and their potential impact on users. We get to find out about all of the new features in iOS 18.4 RC in a new video from iReviews.

Lossless and Ultra-Low Latency Audio for AirPods Max

For owners of the USB-C version of AirPods Max, this update delivers notable audio advancements. iOS 18.4 RC introduces support for lossless audio, allowing higher-quality sound by eliminating compression artifacts. This feature ensures a more immersive listening experience, particularly for audiophiles who value sound clarity and precision. Additionally, ultra-low latency audio has been added, significantly reducing delays between your device and headphones. This improvement is particularly beneficial for activities such as gaming, video editing, or any task requiring precise audio synchronization.

It is important to highlight that these enhancements are exclusive to the USB-C models of AirPods Max. Users of the Lightning version will not gain access to these features, which may leave some feeling excluded from these advancements. This distinction underscores Apple’s gradual shift toward USB-C as the standard for its devices.

Control Center Customization and Animation Refinements

The Control Center in iOS 18.4 RC has undergone significant usability improvements, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. Customization options have been expanded, allowing users to rearrange and prioritize controls based on their individual preferences. This enhancement ensures that frequently used settings are more accessible, streamlining everyday interactions with the system.

In addition to customization, Apple has addressed animation inconsistencies present in earlier versions of iOS 18. Transitions between screens and actions are now smoother, contributing to a more polished and responsive user experience. These refinements are particularly noticeable for users who rely heavily on the Control Center for quick adjustments, enhancing both its functionality and visual appeal.

HomeKit Integration Expands with Robot Vacuum Support

Apple continues to expand its smart home ecosystem with the addition of robot vacuum support in the Home app. This update allows users to integrate compatible robot vacuums into their HomeKit setup, allowing seamless control and automation. Through the Home app or Siri, users can schedule cleanings, start or stop the vacuum remotely, and even create automation routines that synchronize the vacuum’s operation with other smart devices.

For those invested in Apple’s smart home ecosystem, this feature adds a new layer of convenience and efficiency. It reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to broadening HomeKit’s capabilities, making sure it remains competitive in the growing smart home market. This update also simplifies device management, making it easier for users to maintain a cohesive and interconnected smart home environment.

Performance Benchmarks and Real-World Usability

Performance remains a central focus in iOS 18.4 RC, though the results present a mixed picture. Benchmark tests indicate slight declines in single-core and multi-core scores compared to Beta 4. Despite these minor dips in raw performance metrics, the system feels smoother and more responsive in everyday use. This improvement can be attributed to better resource allocation and the animation refinements introduced in this update.

The contrast between benchmark results and real-world usability highlights Apple’s emphasis on optimizing the overall user experience. While the numbers may not immediately impress, the practical benefits of these refinements are evident during daily interactions with the system. This approach underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering a polished and reliable operating system.

Release Timeline and Developer Preparations

The official release of iOS 18.4 is anticipated around April 7th, following Apple’s typical release schedule. However, there remains the possibility of a second RC if additional adjustments are required. This timeline provides developers with a clear window to finalize app updates and ensure compatibility with the new operating system.

As the final RC, this version offers a near-complete preview of the features and improvements that will be included in the public release. It also serves as an opportunity for developers to test their applications thoroughly, making sure a smooth transition for users once the update becomes widely available.

Key Takeaways from iOS 18.4 RC

iOS 18.4 RC introduces a range of meaningful updates across Apple’s ecosystem, from enhanced audio quality for USB-C AirPods Max to expanded HomeKit functionality with robot vacuum support. The improvements in Control Center customization and animation fluidity further enhance the overall user experience, making the system more intuitive and visually appealing. While some features are limited to specific devices, the update as a whole reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine and optimize its software.

As the public rollout approaches, these changes set the stage for a more cohesive and user-friendly experience across Apple’s platforms. Whether you are an audiophile, a smart home enthusiast, or simply looking for a smoother interface, iOS 18.4 RC offers a glimpse into the future of Apple’s software ecosystem.

Expand your understanding of iOS 18.4 Release Candidate with additional resources from our extensive library of articles.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals