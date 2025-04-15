What’s New in iOS 18.5 Beta 2? A First Look

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.5 Beta 2, a focused update aimed at enhancing device performance, addressing bugs, and refining existing features. As part of the ongoing beta cycle, this release serves as a stepping stone toward the final iOS 18.5 version, expected to launch in May. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of what this update entails and how it could impact your user experience in the latest video from Brandon Butch.

Key Update Details

The iOS 18.5 Beta 2 update, identified by build number 22F5053F, is approximately 1.02 GB in size for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. A standout improvement in this release is the updated modem firmware (version 1.60.0) for the iPhone 16 series, which is designed to enhance both connectivity and stability. While this update is incremental in nature, it focuses on critical areas that contribute to a smoother and more reliable user experience.

New Features and Enhancements

This beta introduces several updates across core apps and system features, emphasizing usability and functionality enhancements:

Mail App Enhancements: A new visual preview for the “All Mail” button is now available in categorized views, offering a clearer interface. Additionally, users can toggle contact photos directly within the app, allowing a more personalized and organized email experience.

A new visual preview for the “All Mail” button is now available in categorized views, offering a clearer interface. Additionally, users can toggle contact photos directly within the app, allowing a more personalized and organized email experience. Apple News+ Update: The Food section, which debuted in iOS 18.4, now includes a refined splash screen, making navigation more intuitive and visually appealing.

The Food section, which debuted in iOS 18.4, now includes a refined splash screen, making navigation more intuitive and visually appealing. Apple Care and Warranty Page: A redesigned interface introduces new buttons and improved functionality, simplifying access to warranty details and support options.

These updates reflect Apple’s focus on improving everyday usability while maintaining a seamless and intuitive interface across its ecosystem.

Fixes and Reversions

Apple continues to address known issues and refine existing features in this beta release, making sure a more polished experience:

Photos App: The “Recover All” and “Delete All” buttons have been removed from the Recently Deleted album. This change aims to prevent accidental mass deletions, offering users greater control over their photo management.

The “Recover All” and “Delete All” buttons have been removed from the Recently Deleted album. This change aims to prevent accidental mass deletions, offering users greater control over their photo management. AirPods Max: Fixes for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio via USB-C have been implemented, making sure a more consistent and high-quality listening experience.

Fixes for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio via USB-C have been implemented, making sure a more consistent and high-quality listening experience. Resolved Issues: Improvements have been made to Apple Vision Pro, HVF, StoreKit, and Writing Tools, addressing glitches and enhancing overall functionality reported in earlier versions.

These fixes demonstrate Apple’s commitment to resolving user-reported issues while fine-tuning its software for optimal performance.

Known Issues

Despite the improvements, some issues remain unresolved in this beta version. Users should be aware of the following:

Notification Center: Some users have reported jittery performance when accessing notifications, which may affect the overall fluidity of the interface.

Some users have reported jittery performance when accessing notifications, which may affect the overall fluidity of the interface. Control Center: The cellular toggle does not update in real-time, potentially causing minor inconveniences when monitoring connectivity status.

These known issues highlight areas that Apple is likely to address in subsequent beta releases as part of its iterative development process.

Performance and Battery Optimization

Preliminary testing indicates that iOS 18.5 Beta 2 delivers improved Geekbench performance scores compared to Beta 1, suggesting enhanced system efficiency. This improvement may translate to faster app launches and smoother multitasking. However, battery performance remains under observation, with no significant changes reported so far. As with any beta software, users may experience occasional fluctuations in battery life, which are expected to stabilize in the final release.

Release Timeline

Apple is anticipated to maintain its weekly beta release schedule leading up to the final iOS 18.5 launch in May. Before the official release, a minor update—iOS 18.4.1—may be introduced to address critical bugs and security vulnerabilities. These incremental updates are part of Apple’s broader strategy to ensure a polished and stable experience for all users when the final version becomes publicly available.

What This Means for You

The iOS 18.5 Beta 2 update underscores Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its software ecosystem through incremental improvements. While it does not introduce major new features, it focuses on enhancing functionality, resolving bugs, and optimizing performance. If you are part of the beta program, this update offers a glimpse into the final release while addressing key issues from earlier versions. For general users, these refinements promise a smoother, more reliable experience when iOS 18.5 officially launches.

Below are more guides on iOS 18.5 Beta 2 from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals