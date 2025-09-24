The Best iOS 26 Features Are Hidden: Here’s How to Turn Them On

iOS 26 brings a host of updates designed to enhance your iPhone experience. While many features are immediately visible, others are subtly embedded within the settings, offering opportunities for deeper customization, improved accessibility, and expanded functionality. These hidden tools allow your device to adapt more effectively to your preferences and needs. In the video below, iReviews explores ten standout features and provide guidance on how to activate them.

Accessibility Reader: Streamlined Text Interaction

The Accessibility Reader in iOS 26 is a powerful tool for users who require assistance with reading or prefer a distraction-free text experience. Located in the Accessibility settings, this feature enables a simplified reader mode for apps like Notes. By triple-tapping a designated button, cluttered text transforms into a clean, easy-to-read format. This functionality helps you focus on the content without unnecessary distractions, making it particularly useful for studying, reviewing documents, or reading lengthy notes.

CarPlay Widgets: Customize Your Drive

CarPlay now offers customizable widgets, allowing you to tailor your in-car experience to your preferences. You can add, rearrange, or remove widgets to prioritize what matters most, such as navigation, music, or calendar events. Siri enhances this feature by suggesting widgets based on your usage patterns, ensuring a seamless and personalized driving experience. Whether you’re commuting or on a road trip, these widgets provide quick access to essential tools, keeping your focus on the road.

Preview App: Simplified Document Management

Borrowing functionality from macOS, the new Preview app in iOS 26 is a versatile tool for managing and editing documents. With this app, you can annotate, sign, and organize files effortlessly. Whether your documents are stored on iCloud or locally on your device, the Preview app ensures smooth cross-platform integration. This feature is particularly beneficial for professionals and students, offering a centralized solution for document management without the need for third-party apps.

Microphone Input Selection: Take Control of Your Audio

For content creators and professionals, iOS 26 introduces the ability to select third-party microphones as the default input. Found in the Sounds & Haptics settings, this feature is ideal for those who rely on high-quality audio equipment for calls, recordings, or live streaming. By allowing you to designate your preferred microphone, it ensures your audio setup functions exactly as needed, delivering consistent and professional results.

Focus Mode SIM Filters: Organize Your Communication

Focus Mode now includes SIM filters, a feature designed to streamline your communication. You can assign specific SIM cards to different Focus modes, such as designating one SIM for work-related calls and another for personal use. This functionality helps you maintain a clear boundary between work and personal life, minimizing distractions and making sure that you stay organized throughout your day.

Default Calling Apps: Choose Your Preferred Platform

iOS 26 offers the flexibility to set third-party apps like WhatsApp or Skype as your default calling app. Accessible through the Apps settings, this feature integrates seamlessly with your device, allowing you to use your preferred communication platform without additional steps. This update is particularly useful for those who rely on alternative calling apps for both personal and professional communication.

Safari Compact View: One-Handed Browsing Made Easy

Safari’s new Compact View is designed to enhance convenience, especially on larger devices. By consolidating controls and features at the bottom of the screen, this layout makes it easier to navigate and browse with one hand. Whether you’re multitasking or on the go, Compact View ensures a smoother and more intuitive browsing experience, reducing the need for constant hand adjustments.

Podcast Playback Customization: Tailor Your Listening

Podcast enthusiasts will appreciate the new playback customization options in iOS 26. You can now adjust settings for individual shows, such as playback speed or enhanced dialogue clarity. These personalized options allow you to tailor your listening experience to your preferences, whether you’re catching up on news, enjoying a storytelling podcast, or diving into an educational series.

Messages Custom Backgrounds: Personalize Your Chats

The Messages app now allows you to add a personal touch to your conversations with custom backgrounds. Accessible through the Messages settings, this feature lets you set unique images or colors for individual chats. Whether you want to make your conversations more engaging or visually appealing, this update provides a simple way to enhance your messaging experience.

Games App: Centralized Gaming Hub

The new Games app serves as a centralized hub for all your gaming activities. By integrating content from the App Store, Apple Arcade, and Game Center, this app simplifies the process of tracking your progress, viewing achievements, and discovering new games. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, the Games app provides a one-stop destination for managing and exploring your gaming interests.

Explore the Hidden Potential of iOS 26

iOS 26 is packed with hidden features that significantly enhance your iPhone’s functionality and usability. From accessibility tools to advanced customization options, these updates empower you to tailor your device to your unique needs. By exploring these secret settings, you can unlock a more personalized and efficient iPhone experience—whether you’re managing documents, fine-tuning your audio, or optimizing your gaming setup. Take the time to delve into these features and discover how they can transform the way you use your iPhone.

Dive deeper into iOS 26 features with other articles and guides we have written below.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals