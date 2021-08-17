Apple iCloud Windows app now supports iCloud Passwords

Anyone who needs to access their Apple iCloud account on Microsoft Windows operating system will be pleased to know that Apple has rolled out a new update to its iCloud Windows application bringing with it support for iCloud Passwords. The iCloud app for Windows has been specifically designed by Apple to help you manage your photos, videos, mail, calendar and other important information up to date and available on your Windows PC.

The new Passwords feature now enables you to view and manage your passwords on your Windows PC in the iCloud Passwords app. Enabling users to save and synchronize your passwords cross your devices and PC in Chrome or Edge using the iCloud Passwords extension.

Other features of the iCloud Windows app include:

iCloud Photos

• Keep your photos up to date across all your devices, including your PC.

• Create Shared Albums and invite others to add their own photos, videos, and comments.

iCloud Drive

• Safely store and access your files and folders in iCloud Drive.

• Share files with friends, family, and colleagues right from File Explorer.

iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendars, and Bookmarks

• Keep mail, contacts, and calendars up to date across all your devices, including your PC.

• Share calendars with other iCloud users.

• Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Google Chrome Bookmarks automatically stay up to date with Safari.

iCloud for Windows requires:

• Outlook 2016 or later (for Mail, Contacts, Calendars)

• Internet Explorer 11 or later, Firefox 68 or later, or Google Chrome 80 or later (for Bookmarks)

To download the latest Apple iCloud Windows app supporting iCloud Passwords jump over to the official Microsoft Windows app store by following the link below.

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals