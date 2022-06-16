Internet Explorer browser officially retires and leaves support cycle

Microsoft has today announced that after 25 years Internet Explorer (IE) web browser is officially retiring and will be out of support from today June 15, 2022. Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise has taken to the official Windows blog for a recap and to promote there new Edge browser that replaces IE in all its glory.

Internet Explorer

“As a user, my first experience with IE was version 3, and my view of what was possible on the internet was transformed by the introduction of Dynamic HTML in IE4 and the introduction of AJAX in IE6. When I got the opportunity to join the IE7 team, I leapt on it, and have been a part of the Microsoft browser journey in some form ever since. Internet Explorer’s reputation today is, deservedly, one of a product from an older era—quirky in behavior and lacking the security of a modern browser.

But its contributions to the evolution of the web have been remarkable, from helping to make the web truly interactive with DHTML and AJAX to hardware-accelerated graphics to innovations in touch/pen browsing. Working on the retirement of Internet Explorer has been a constant reminder of its importance; every day we work with customers who have built their businesses on Internet Explorer. To work on a product with such broad impact has been nothing but humbling—our story in many ways is the story of the internet and what it has allowed people and organizations around the world to do.”

Source : Microsoft

