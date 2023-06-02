HYTE THICC Q60 first all-in-one liquid cooler launches $300

HYTE, the PC components, peripherals, and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, is introducing the THICC Q60, it’s first all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler. This new liquid cooler has a distinct feature set designed to enhance computing performance. Among its key features is a 5″ ultra-slim IPS LCD display panel, which is the largest in a liquid cooler to date.

The LCD screen has a resolution of 720 x 1280 and features a 42-pixel qRGB array that provides ambient lighting. Users can personalize the LCD screen and the qRGB array using HYTE’s Nexus software.

THICC Q60 liquid cooler

The THICC Q60 also comes with Dual Harmonic Pumps, a 52mm-Thick Heat Exchanger, and a pair of 32mm-Thick FT12 fans, aimed to improve cooling efficiency and thus enhance computing performance. The heat exchanger, with its dimensions of 120 x 288 x 52 mm, is one of the most substantial in terms of thickness on the market.

Inside the heat exchanger are dual harmonic pumps that ensure the optimum performance of the cooling system by propelling the coolant through the Q60. The cooler operates using a single power cable attached to the heat exchanger, which helps eliminate the need for additional cable management. The global availability of the THICC Q60 is expected in September 2023, with a starting MSRP of $299.99 USD.

THICC FT12

The THICC FT12 Fans, designed to accompany the Q60, are new 120 x 120 x 32 mm fans that connect to the heat exchanger via Nexus Link Type-M magnetic couplers. The FT12 fan blades are constructed from liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a material that ensures a more rigid design, leading to increased tolerance and improved performance.

Each fan is equipped with a thermal sensor that measures the air temperature and fan orientation and sends this information back to Nexus. The FT12 Fans operate within a speed range of 500 to 2,000 RPMs and also have a zero RPM capability for complete silence when needed. The THICC FT12 Fans are expected to be available globally in September 2023, with a starting MSRP of $79.99 USD.

Source : HYTE



