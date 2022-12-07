Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a small LCD display for their next project or to use with their Raspberry Pi mini PCs. Might be interested in the new Elecrow SH080 8 inch mini HDMI portable LCD display with speakers created by the engineers at Elecrow. Offering a resolution of 1200 × 800 pixels and priced at $89 or £89 depending on your location the portable monitor can be used with a variety of different devices from gaming consoles to mini PCs. Featuring an aspect ratio of 16 : 10 and a contrast ratio of 800 : 1 the display is 60 Hz and now available to purchase directly from the Elecrow website.

If you are interested in learning more about the new Elecrow SH080 display the official Raspberry Pi Foundation responsible for creating the excellent range of mini PC systems has carried out an in-depth review giving the monitor a 7/10. Jump over to the review page by following the link below.

Raspberry Pi portable LCD display

“8-inch small mini monitor, the size is only 8*5 inch, simple design and aluminum alloy shell make it creates a nice look while keeping things compact and durable. Support HD 1280×800 resolution, compatible with 1920×1080, IPS screen help keep colors consistent at a wide viewing angle. HDMI port for signal and data transmission, compatible with devices with HDMI port like computers, laptops, Raspberry pi, and game consoles. It’s a USB powered monitor which can be powered by a power bank, PC, and wall plug. This small monitor enhances your audiovisual experiences with built-in speakers. Volume/brightness can be adjusted. And this 8-inch small mini-monitor is VESA mount compatible, it has 4 VESA mounting holes on the back so that makes you convenient free hands.”

Source : RPiF : Elecrow





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals