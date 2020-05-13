Geeky Gadgets

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition lands in the UK

By

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is now available in the UK, the handset is available for £700 in the UK and if you buy it between now and the 30th of June you will get a free Watch GT 2e with the handset.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.47 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a Kirin 980processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the P30 Pro there is a 40 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera, a 20 megapixel ultrawide camera and a TOF 3D camera. The device also features a 4300 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source HuaweiGSM Arena

