Huawei P30 Pro New Edition lands in the UK

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is now available in the UK, the handset is available for £700 in the UK and if you buy it between now and the 30th of June you will get a free Watch GT 2e with the handset.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.47 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a Kirin 980processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the P30 Pro there is a 40 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera, a 20 megapixel ultrawide camera and a TOF 3D camera. The device also features a 4300 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source Huawei, GSM Arena

