Huawei MateView GT 27 gaming monitor goes on sale in the UK

Huawei has announced their new Huawei MateView GT 27 back in October and the device has now gone on sale in the UK, the device was previously available to pre-order.

The MateView GT 27 gaming monitor retails for £349.99 in the UK and it features a 16:9 display and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

The MateView GT 27” is a high refresh rate gaming monitor, featuring a 27-inch ultra-curved monitor, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440. Together with a curvature of 1500R[1], the display can adapt to popular games and movies to deliver an immersive entertainment experience for all users.

For colour reproduction, the MateView GT 27” comes with cinematic-grade colour gamut. The monitor is carefully calibrated following the GT family’s pro-grade principles and stringent standards to achieve colour accuracy of ΔE<2[2], delivering accurate colour reproduction as well as vibrant and authentic visuals. Moreover, the HUAWEI MateView GT 27” supports a high brightness of 350 nits, a 4000:1 contrast ratio and HDR 10 high dynamic range imaging[3] to bring every detail to life.

To enhance the gaming experience, MateViews GT 27” comes with the well-recognised Dark Field Control, which helps users to spot the hidden enemies in gameplay by adjusting the on-screen contrast. Also, designed specifically for First Person Shooter (FPS) games, the HUAWEI MateView GT 27” boasts the Crosshairs feature. Even without the in-game aiming scope, the monitor will provide an aiming scope to help users to quickly aim and fire accurately.

You can find out more details about the new MateView GT 27 monitor over at Huawei at the link below.

Source Huawei

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals