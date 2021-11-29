Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G smartphone unveiled

Huawei has added a new handset to its Nova line up, the Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G smartphone and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display.

The display comes with a FullHD resolution and it also features an under-display fingerprint sensor, the device is powered by a Kirin 710A mobile processor.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, the handset also comes with a 3800 mAh battery and HarmonyOS 2.

Other specifications on the new Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone include a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the device, there is a quad-camera setup, this is made up of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset is launching in China and it will apparently come in a choice of four different colors, Sky Gradient, Silver, Blue, and Black, pricing for the handset starts at CNY 2,099 which is about $330 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether the device will be launching in any more countries, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

