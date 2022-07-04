Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro smartphones unveiled

Huawei has announced the launch of two new Android smartphones, the Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro, the two devices share similar specifications.

The new Huawei Nova 10 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and the Huawei Nova 10 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

The two devices are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is no microSD card slot on either handset.

The Nova 10 features a 4000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging and the Nova 10 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery and 100W fast charging.

The new Huawei Nova 10 is equipped with a 60-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro comes with two front-facing Selfie cameras, which include a 60-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel portrait camera. On the back of the handset, there is a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

These two new handsets will come in a choice of Violet, Green, Silver, and Black and the Nova 10 will start at CNY 2,699 which is about $403. The Nova 10 Pro will start at CNY 3,699 which is about $553.

