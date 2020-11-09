Huawei Nova 8 SE 5G smartphone unveiled

Huawei has launched their latest smartphone, the Huawei Nova 8 SE 5G and as we heard previously there will be two versions of the device.

The handset will have two processor options, one is the Dimensity 720 and the other is the Dimensity 800U, both devices will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE will come with a 6.53 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080.

It will also feature Android 10 and will come with a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the handset there will be a 16 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies and it will come with a 3800 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The Dimensity 720 model will retails for 2599 yuan which is about $391 and the Dimensity 800 model 2699 yuan which is about $406.

Source MyFixGuide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals