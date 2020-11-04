Huawei Nova 8 SE Full specs revealed

The new Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone will launch this week, Huawei will unveil the handset in China tomorrow and now the specifications have been leaked.

The handset will apparently be available with two different processor options, one is a Dimensity 720 and the other a Dimensity 800U.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE will come with a 6.53 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels and it will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other specifications on the handset will include a 3800 mAh battery and 66W fast charging, it will also come with a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and four cameras on the back.

The rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel wide angle camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras. The handset will also come with Android 10 and EMUI 10.1, we will have full details about the device when it is made official tomorrow.

Source Mysmartprice

