How to Use macOS 15 Sequoia

Apple’s latest operating system, macOS 15 Sequoia, is currently available in beta, offering users a glimpse into the future of Mac computing. The video below from Simple Alpaca will walk you through the installation process and highlight the key features and improvements that come with this exciting update.

Installing macOS 15 Sequoia Beta

To get started with macOS 15 Sequoia, you’ll need to install the beta version on your Mac. Begin by clicking on the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen and selecting System Settings. From there, navigate to the Software Update section. Here, you’ll find the option to install beta updates, allowing you to experience the innovative features of macOS 15 Sequoia before its official release.

Introducing Apple Intelligence

One of the most significant changes in macOS 15 Sequoia is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, which replaces the familiar Siri assistant. Apple Intelligence, accessible through the settings application, takes AI capabilities to the next level, providing more intuitive and context-aware responses and actions. With Apple Intelligence, your Mac will better understand your needs and offer more personalized assistance.

Exploring the Updated User Interface

macOS 15 Sequoia brings a refreshed user interface, with notable updates to several key elements:

Status Bar: The status bar has been redesigned to provide more relevant information at a glance.

Control Center: The control center has been expanded to include additional toggles and quick access to frequently used settings.

Desktop: The desktop experience has been enhanced with new customization options and improved organization.

Dock: The dock has been optimized to make it easier to access your favorite apps and recently used documents.

These interface enhancements aim to streamline your workflow and make navigating your Mac more intuitive and efficient.

Seamless Continuity with iPhone

With macOS 15 Sequoia, the integration between your Mac and iPhone reaches new heights. If your iPhone is running iOS 18 or later, you can now seamlessly use it from your MacBook. This continuity feature allows you to access your iPhone’s apps, messages, and calls directly from your Mac, creating a more unified and convenient user experience across your Apple devices.

Introducing the Passwords Application

macOS 15 Sequoia introduces a dedicated passwords application, providing a centralized location for managing your login credentials. This app simplifies the process of storing, organizing, and retrieving your passwords, ensuring enhanced security and convenience. With the passwords application, you can easily generate strong passwords, autofill them across your apps and websites, and keep track of your login information in one secure place.

Enhanced Window Tiling for Better Multitasking

The updated window tiling feature in macOS 15 Sequoia makes it easier than ever to arrange your windows and optimize your screen space. With just a few clicks, you can tile windows side by side, allowing you to work on multiple tasks simultaneously. This enhancement greatly improves your multitasking capabilities and helps you make the most of your Mac’s display.

Presenter Preview: Ensuring Polished Presentations

macOS 15 Sequoia introduces the presenter preview feature, designed to help you deliver more professional and polished presentations. With presenter preview, you can review your slides and notes before sharing your screen, ensuring that you avoid accidentally sharing any unintended content. This feature gives you the confidence to present your work seamlessly and effectively.

Smarter Browsing with Safari Updates

Safari, Apple’s default web browser, receives a notable update in macOS 15 Sequoia. The browser now includes a web page summarization feature, which automatically generates concise summaries of lengthy articles. This tool saves you time and effort by quickly providing you with the key points and main ideas of the content you’re reading, allowing you to grasp the essence of an article without having to read through its entirety.

Enhanced Messaging Experience

The Messages app in macOS 15 Sequoia introduces several new features to make your conversations more engaging and expressive:

Scheduled Messages: You can now compose messages in advance and schedule them to be sent at a specific time, ensuring your messages are delivered when it’s most convenient for you and your recipients.

Emoji Enhancements: The emoji picker has been expanded to include more diverse and expressive options, allowing you to add personality to your messages.

Text Customization: You can now customize the font, size, and color of your text within the Messages app, giving you more control over the appearance of your conversations.

These updates to the Messages app make your communication experience more flexible, personalized, and enjoyable.

Additional Improvements and App Updates

In addition to the major features highlighted above, macOS 15 Sequoia brings improvements to various built-in applications, such as Notes, Reminders, and Photos. These updates focus on enhancing your productivity, organization, and creativity, ensuring that your Mac remains a powerful tool for both work and personal use.

By exploring and using the new features and improvements in macOS 15 Sequoia, you can take your Mac experience to the next level. Whether you’re a professional, student, or casual user, this update offers a range of enhancements that cater to your needs and help you get the most out of your device. So, go ahead and install the beta version, dive into the world of macOS 15 Sequoia, and discover how it can transform the way you work, play, and interact with your Mac.

Source & Image Credit: Simple Alpaca



