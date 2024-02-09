How to use Google Gemini Ultra 1.0 (free 2 month trial available)

Google has recently made a significant stride in the field of artificial intelligence with the introduction of Gemini Ultra, an AI model that surpasses and now replaces its previous version, Google Bard. This new model is a part of the Gemini suite and is being hailed for its exceptional performance, particularly when compared to OpenAI’s GPT-4, in carrying out complex tasks. Although it’s still early days to see just how good Google Gemini is across all areas.

Google’s latest AI model Google Gemini, is a significant step forward in AI technology. This system, also known as Gemini Advanced is equipped with the Ultra 1.0 AI model. In a similar way to how Microsoft Copilot is equipped with the GPT-4 AI model. Google Gemini Advanced which utilises the Ultra AI model is now available for users to explore with a two-month free trial, and it comes with an additional 2TB of Google Drive storage.

Gemini Ultra has already been put through rigorous testing, and the results are quite impressive. It’s faster than GPT-4, which is a significant advantage for users who need quick responses. Moreover, it offers unlimited messaging, which is great news for those who use chatbots extensively. However, Gemini Ultra isn’t without its flaws. There are times when it needs more information to complete tasks correctly, which could slow you down a bit.

One of the standout features of Gemini Ultra is its ability to work with Google applications such as YouTube and Google Maps. It can quickly find YouTube videos for you, although it sometimes pulls up videos that are out of date. When it comes to Google Maps, it can give you travel time estimates, but they’re not always accurate, so you might want to double-check them. Google will also soon be making it available in Gmail, Docs, and more.

Using Google Gemini Ultra 1.0

Google explains more about its new Google Gemini Ultra

Gemini Advanced is far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative inspiration. We can’t wait to see what you create. Bard is now Gemini

What: Gemini is the best way to get direct access to Google AI. All the collaborative capabilities you know and love are still here, and will keep getting better in the Gemini era. We’ve also evolved the UI to reduce visual distractions, improve legibility, and simplify the navigation.

Why: We’re committed to giving everyone direct access to Google AI and, as of this week, every Gemini user across our supported countries and languages has access to Google’s best family of AI models. To better reflect this commitment, we’ve renamed Bard to Gemini.

Try Gemini Advanced to access Google’s most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0

What: Gemini Advanced gives you access to our most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0. If you want to be one of the first to access Google’s latest AI advancements as they become available, this is for you. With our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration.

Plus, Gemini Advanced will continue to expand with new and exclusive features in the coming months, including expanded multi-modal capabilities, even better coding features, as well as the ability to upload and more deeply analyze files, documents, data, and more. Gemini Advanced is a paid plan available in over 150 countries and territories . It is available and optimized only for English with our Ultra 1.0 model, but can respond to queries in other languages that Gemini is available in.

Why: With Gemini Advanced, you can be one of the first to try our most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0. We're just getting started and Gemini Advanced will continue to get even better. We invite you to join us on this journey. Upgrade to Gemini Advanced.

Chat to supercharge your ideas in the Gemini app

What: Get help learning in new ways, writing thank you notes, planning events, and more with Google AI on your phone. Gemini is integrated with Google apps like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube, making it easy to get things done on your phone. You can interact with it through text, voice or images. To chat with Gemini on Android, download the Gemini app in the Google Play Store. On iOS, try Gemini in the Google app. The Gemini app will be launching on select devices in English in the US. In the coming days, it will be available in Japanese, Korean, and English globally except for the UK, Switzerland, European Economic Area countries, and associated territories. More countries and languages will be coming soon.

Why: This is a step towards our vision to deliver the world’s most helpful AI assistant.

Now available in Canada

What: You can now collaborate with Gemini on the web in Canada in all supported languages Opens in a new window , including English and French. The Gemini app is coming soon, starting with English.

, including English and French. The Gemini app is coming soon, starting with English. Why: As we continue to build Gemini responsibly, we’re expanding access to more countries and regions.

When we consider the cost, Gemini Ultra seems to offer a good deal. It comes with a two-month free trial, which gives you plenty of time to decide if it’s right for you. The subscription price is on par with GPT-4, but Gemini Ultra includes some extra benefits like Google One Premium. This could be a deciding factor for those looking for more bang for their buck.

Gemini Ultra also shows potential in more specialized areas like solving complex math problems and analyzing images. While it’s not perfect and does make mistakes from time to time, these features are promising and suggest that with a bit more development, Gemini Ultra could become a very powerful tool.

However, there are some concerns, especially when it comes to educational use. Gemini Ultra has the ability to get around content restrictions, which could be problematic in a classroom setting. Educators should be vigilant and supervise its use to ensure the content remains appropriate and accurate for students.

Performance in Understanding and Generating Text

Gemini Ultra 1.0: Excels in speed and efficiency. High accuracy in reasoning and creative problem-solving. Demonstrates versatility in technical tasks, such as generating Python code.

GPT-4: Offers detailed and nuanced explanations. Engages effectively in complex reasoning tasks. Sophisticated understanding of context and language nuances.



Special Features and Applications

Gemini Ultra 1.0: Integration within Google’s ecosystem (Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides). Advanced capabilities in both code generation and creative tasks. Part of the Google One AI Premium plan, offering AI tools with cloud storage.

GPT-4: Robust in creating interactive experiences, such as text-based games. Capable of producing comprehensive documentation and guides. Flexibility for integration across a wide range of applications via OpenAI’s API.



Usability and Integration

Gemini Ultra 1.0: Aimed at users seeking an all-in-one solution combining AI with cloud storage and productivity tools. Offers a premium plan that includes additional storage.

GPT-4: Benefits from OpenAI’s API for easier integration across platforms. Suitable for developers and businesses looking to embed AI functionalities.



Limitations and Areas for Improvement

Gemini Ultra 1.0: Inconsistencies in interpretation and narrative generation tasks. Initially relied too much on Python code for reasoning, leading to errors.

GPT-4: Struggled with incorporating images correctly in PDF generation due to format issues. Demonstrated potential in comprehensive content creation beyond text.



Summary

Gemini Ultra 1.0 emphasizes speed, integration with Google’s services, and efficiency, making it a practical choice for users in the Google ecosystem.

emphasizes speed, integration with Google’s services, and efficiency, making it a practical choice for users in the Google ecosystem. GPT-4 showcases depth, versatility, and detailed content generation, offering robust functionalities for developers and content creators.

showcases depth, versatility, and detailed content generation, offering robust functionalities for developers and content creators. The choice between the two depends on user priorities: integration and speed with Gemini Ultra or depth and flexibility with GPT-4.

Both models are evolving, promising enhancements in AI-driven applications.

Future updates for Google Gemini

Google isn’t resting on its laurels with Gemini Ultra. They’re planning to roll out improvements, including the integration of Alpha Code 2 and other technologies that could enhance its coding and geometric problem-solving abilities. These updates are definitely something to watch out for, as they could significantly improve what Gemini Ultra can do.

The AI market is heating up, and Gemini Ultra is Google’s way of keeping up with the competition. With researchers branching out into new startups, the race for innovation is fierce. The progress of Gemini Ultra will be an interesting aspect of this dynamic industry.

When we put Gemini Ultra and GPT-4 head-to-head, it’s clear that Gemini Ultra has some unique selling points, like its speed and the unlimited messaging option. However, GPT-4 still outshines it in some areas. Gemini Ultra is catching up, but it hasn’t quite reached the level of GPT-4 in every aspect.

Gemini Ultra is an new AI tool with notable strengths in response time and its pricing structure, but it’s not without areas that need work. As with any technology that’s still developing, whether it’s the right choice for you will depend on your specific needs. It’s worth keeping an eye on the updates that are on the horizon for Gemini Ultra. These improvements could give it the extra capabilities it needs to outdo its rivals in the AI space.



