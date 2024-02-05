Google Gemini Advanced to soon replace Google Bard

Google is set to introduce a new AI service called Gemini Advanced, which will replace the existing Google Bard AI search engine. This service will feature the Gemini Ultra 1.0 AI model, designed to handle complex tasks with enhanced capabilities. Gemini Advanced as expected to also includes subscription plans as well as being optimized for English but capable of responding in other languages.

The transition from Bard to Gemini is expected to occur around February 7th, 2024, as indicated by a changelog entry. Additionally, Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, may appear on a podcast around the same time, potentially coinciding with the release of Gemini Advanced. Google is also integrating its AI technology into various products and services, including the Google Assistant app, which is being renamed to Gemini and may be available on select devices like the tensor-powered Pixel phones and the Galaxy S24.

At the heart of Gemini Advanced lies the Gemini Ultra 1.0 AI model, a robust system crafted to handle intricate tasks effortlessly. It shines in various domains, including coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration. Users stand to gain from its improved features, which not only process the English language but also cater to multiple languages, making it a tool of choice for users around the world.

Google Bard to be replaced by Gemini Advanced

Google is also updating the name of its Google Assistant app to ‘Gemini’, reflecting the company’s aim to integrate AI more fluidly into its product ecosystem. The Gemini app will be available on a variety of devices, such as the latest tensor-powered Pixel phones and the upcoming Galaxy S24, offering cutting-edge AI technology at your fingertips.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Google Gemini artificial intelligence :

For those looking to delve deeper into these advancements, Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, is expected to provide valuable insights during a podcast around the time Gemini Advanced is released. His thoughts are anticipated to illuminate the future direction of AI and Google’s contribution to its progress.

Beyond language processing, Google is also forging ahead in other AI domains, including image generation, text-to-video conversion, and robotics. These efforts underscore the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI and its practical uses in various industries.

Interestingly, an event backed by Peter Thiel has recently put the spotlight on research into performance-enhancing drugs for athletes. While this may seem unrelated to AI, it underscores the broader theme of technological and scientific progress aimed at augmenting human abilities.

Google’s Gemini Advanced, with the backing of the Gemini Ultra 1.0 AI model, is on the cusp of reshaping the AI field. This subscription-based service with multilingual support, along with its integration into select devices, is tailored to meet the demands of a diverse and tech-savvy clientele. Keep an eye out for the official launch and the perspectives from industry experts like Demis Hassabis, as Google continues to spearhead innovation in the realm of artificial intelligence.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals