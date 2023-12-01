AGI development explained by DeepMind Founder

Imagine a world where machines can think, learn, and understand like us. Shane Legg, a key player at Google DeepMind, sheds light on the journey toward creating such intelligent machines, known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). AGI is not just a sophisticated computer; it’s about crafting a machine that can handle any intellectual task as well as, or even better than, we can.

Understanding how close we are to achieving Artificial General Intelligence is not straightforward. Intelligence is a vast concept, much more than a simple measure like the height a high jumper can clear. It’s about more than solving puzzles quickly; it involves grasping stories, learning from what happens to us, and making sense of the world. To truly gauge our machines’ intelligence, we need a range of cognitive benchmarks that reflect the full scope of human cognition, not just the narrow tests we often use now.

Take, for instance, episodic memory. This is our ability to remember past events and learn from them, which is a key part of intelligence. However, our current AI struggles with this. They find it hard to remember and use specific experiences in the way we do. This is where the idea of sample efficiency comes into play. It’s about learning a lot from very little—like a child who learns to stay away from a hot stove after just one touch. Our machines need to get better at this.

Another hurdle is understanding streaming video. We can watch a video and understand the story, the emotions, and the subtle details. But current AI systems often can’t do this. They struggle to put together the narrative threads in the seamless way that we can.

Large language models (LLMs) like GPT-3 have made waves for their ability to generate text that looks like it was written by a human. But they have their limits. They don’t really understand what they’re writing about. To get past these limits, we might need to rethink how we build AI models. This could mean creating systems that can search through information creatively, not just repeat what they’ve been fed.

As we move forward, it’s crucial to have a deep understanding, consider ethics, and ensure robust reasoning. We have to make sure AI systems align with human values. This is more than just avoiding mistakes; it’s about guiding AI to make choices that are good and fair for everyone.

Interpretability is also key. If we can’t understand how an AI makes decisions, how can we trust it? We need to supervise these systems, use red teams to test them, and set up rules for how they operate. These are all important safety steps we must take with these intelligent systems.

DeepMind has played a big role in pushing AI forward, but with great power comes great responsibility. The impact AGI could have on our economy and society is huge. It could change industries, the way our economy works, and our daily lives. But we have to handle it with care.

Looking ahead, AI will go beyond just dealing with text. Multimodality—combining text, images, sound, and other types of data—is the next big thing. This will open the door to new AI uses, from virtual assistants that are easier to talk to, to machines that see the world a bit more like we do.

As you explore the changing landscape of AI, remember that progress isn’t just about making smarter machines. It’s about building systems that make our lives better and stick to our values. With Shane Legg and his team at DeepMind at the forefront, the future of AI promises to be as exciting as it is complex and Artificial General Intelligence could be just around the corner. You can also listen to the podcast over on Apple.



