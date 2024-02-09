Google Bard is now called Gemini, Gemini Ultra 1.0 launched

Google is rebranding its Bard AI to Gemini and it is also launching Gemini Ultran 1.0 and a new mobile app, along with the name change comes a paid subscription option with Gemini Advanced which will cost $19.99 a month through Google One.

The Ultra 1.0 model powers Gemini Advanced, elevating its proficiency in complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration. This enhancement not only enriches the depth of conversations but also ensures a nuanced understanding of context from earlier interactions.

Gemini Advanced excels as a personal tutor, offering customized learning materials, quizzes, and interactive discussions. It supports advanced coding projects by providing feedback on ideas and evaluating various approaches. Additionally, it aids digital creators in content generation, trend analysis, and audience growth strategies, facilitating the journey from concept to creation.

For $19.99 a month, you get the Google One AI Premium plan which gives you access to a 2TB storage Plan and Gemini Advanced, you will also be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more.

Google is also launching a new Gemini App on Android and iOS and you can also opt into Gemini on your Android device through Google Assistant, you can find out more details about these changes from Bard to Gemini at the link below.

Source Google



