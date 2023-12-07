Google Bard gets Gemini, Google’s new AI Model

Google recently announced their new AI Model, Gemini and now they have revealed that it is coming to Google Bard. Google announced that there will be three versions of Gemini and Bard will get the Gemini Pro version.

Bard will get Gemini in two phases, there will be a tuned version of Gemini Pro available in Bard in English, for advanced reasoning and planning, and in 2024, Google will launch Bard Advanced which will give users access to Gemini Advanced.

One of the first ways you’ll be able to try Gemini Ultra is through Bard Advanced, a new, cutting-edge AI experience in Bard that gives you access to our best models and capabilities. We’re currently completing extensive safety checks and will launch a trusted tester program soon before opening Bard Advanced up to more people early next year.

This aligns with the bold and responsible approach we’ve taken since Bard launched. We’ve built safety into Bard based on our AI Principles, including adding contextual help, like Bard’s “Google it” button to more easily double-check its answers. And as we continue to fine-tune Bard, your feedback will help us improve.

You can find out more details about Gemini and the features that are coming to Google Bard over at Google’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing how this new language model performs compared to ChatGPT.

Source Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals