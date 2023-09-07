OpenAI’s ChatGPT functions have emerged as a powerful tool for developers. These functions allow developers to interface with different models, creating functions that can be called through system prompts. This guide aims to provide an overview of how to use these functions effectively.

ChatGPT functions serve as a bridge between your terminal and OpenAI, enabling you to request specific commands based on the text input. This feature allows for a more interactive and dynamic use of the AI model, opening up a myriad of possibilities for developers.

How to use ChatGPT Functions

The latest models, gpt-3.5-turbo-0613 and gpt-4-0613, have been specifically fine-tuned to detect when a function should be called based on the input. They can also respond with JSON that adheres to the function signature. This capability, while incredibly useful, also comes with potential risks.

It’s strongly recommended to build in user confirmation flows before taking actions that impact the world on behalf of users. This could include sending an email, posting something online, making a purchase, and so on. This precaution ensures that the AI’s actions align with the user’s intentions, thereby minimizing potential mishaps.

The process of using ChatGPT functions begins with an API call. In this call, you can describe functions to the latest models, gpt-3.5-turbo-0613 and gpt-4-0613. These models have been fine-tuned to intelligently choose to output a JSON object containing arguments to call those functions. It’s important to note that the Chat completions API does not call the function itself. Instead, it generates JSON that you can use to call the function in your code. This provides a level of flexibility and control that can be invaluable in complex projects.

System message in a syntax

Under the hood, functions are injected into the system message in a syntax the model has been trained on. This means that functions count against the model’s context limit and are billed as input tokens. If you find yourself running into context limits, it’s suggested to limit the number of functions or the length of documentation you provide for function parameters. This can help to optimize the use of the model and keep your project running smoothly.

One of the challenges that can arise when using ChatGPT functions is hallucinated outputs in function calls. This refers to instances where the model generates function calls with functions that weren’t provided to it. This can often be mitigated with a system message. For example, if you find that a model is generating such outputs, try using a system message that says: “Only use the functions you have been provided with.” This can help to guide the model’s behavior and ensure that it operates within the desired parameters.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT functions offer a powerful tool for developers to interface with AI models and create functions that can be called through system prompts. By understanding how to use these functions effectively, developers can leverage the power of AI to create more efficient and intelligent applications. To learn more about the OpenAI ChatGPT Functions and how to use them jump over to the official documentation.



