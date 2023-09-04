ChatGPT 4 vs Code Llama coding results compared

If you are interested in learning more about the differences between using ChatGPT 4 vs Code Llama when coding programs this quick overview will provide more insight into the capabilities of both. The comparison between ChatGPT 4 vs Code Llama has become a topic of interest for many coding enthusiasts and AI researchers. This overview provides more information on both and how they complete certain coding tasks.

Code Llama, an open-source AI model developed by Meta, is built on the foundation of Llama 2 and is specifically fine-tuned for coding tasks. This model is not only free for both research and commercial use but also boasts a 34 billion parameter model, making it possible to fit on consumer-grade hardware. This is a significant advantage for developers who may not have access to high-end computing resources.

So how will it fare against OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 large language model which is not specifically designed for coding but has received a number of features including the excellent Code Interpreter which is now listed in the service as an “Advanced Data Analysis” option when selecting your preferred OpenAI GPT model.

ChatGPT 4 vs Code Llama

The versatility of Code Llama is further demonstrated by its availability in versions with 7 billion, 13 billion, and 34 billion parameters. Each of these versions is trained with 500 billion tokens of code and code-related data, providing a robust foundation for tackling a wide range of coding tasks.

In a practical test, Code Llama showcased its prowess by successfully writing Python code to output numbers 1 to 100 and creating a basic outline for a snake game using Pygame. This performance is indicative of the model’s ability to handle a variety of coding tasks with relative ease.

The capabilities of Code Llama were further put to the test in a coding challenge from pythonprinciples.com. The model successfully solved beginner and intermediate problems, even outperforming ChatGPT 4 in one instance. However, it’s worth noting that both models failed to solve an expert-level challenge from the same website, indicating that there is still room for improvement in handling complex coding tasks.

In a refactoring test, Code Llama demonstrated its ability to refactor its own code successfully. However, it failed to refactor code generated by ChatGPT 4. This result suggests that while Code Llama is adept at handling its own code, it may struggle with code generated by other AI models.

On the other hand, ChatGPT 4, developed by OpenAI, is a code interpreter with advanced data analysis features. While it has shown impressive capabilities in various tasks, it was outperformed by Code Llama in a coding challenge. This suggests that while ChatGPT 4 is a powerful tool, it may not be as specialized for coding tasks as Code Llama.

Features of Code llama include :

Deep Roots in Llama 2: Code Llama is not a standalone model but an evolution. It's a code-centric variant of the esteemed Llama 2, refined further on code-specific datasets. The prolonged training and data sampling have significantly augmented its coding capabilities.

Multifaceted Coding Assistance: Whether you're thinking, "I need a function for the Fibonacci sequence," or you're looking for help in debugging, Code Llama is at your service. It's adept at generating code, discussing code intricacies, and even offering code completions.

Widespread Language Support: No matter your coding language of choice – be it Python, Java, C++, or even Typescript – Code Llama has got you covered. It supports a plethora of popular programming languages, ensuring that a vast majority of developers can benefit from its expertise.

Diverse Model Options: Meta understands that one size doesn't fit all. With three distinct sizes – 7B, 13B, and 34B parameters – Code Llama is tailored to various needs. If you are wondering how this affects you, the 7B model, for instance, is optimized for single GPU serving, while the robust 34B model offers unmatched coding support. But if it's speed you're after, the 7B and 13B variants are adept at real-time code completions and tasks demanding low latency.

Specialized Variants for Precision: Meta's commitment to precision is evident in its two specialized versions: Code Llama – Python and Code Llama – Instruct. The former, fine-tuned with a whopping 100B tokens of Python code, caters specifically to Python enthusiasts. The latter, on the other hand, is crafted to better comprehend user prompts, ensuring that it delivers precise and safe responses.

Both Code Llama and ChatGPT 4 have their strengths and weaknesses. Code Llama, with its specific fine-tuning for coding tasks and ability to operate on consumer-grade hardware, has demonstrated impressive performance in coding challenges. However, it struggled with refactoring code generated by ChatGPT 4. On the other hand, ChatGPT 4, while not as specialized for coding tasks, is a powerful tool with advanced data analysis features. The choice between the two would largely depend on the specific requirements of the task at hand.



