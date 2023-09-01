How to fine tune ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo for LangChain Agents

Anyone interested in fine tuning the new ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo model is sure to find this new guide kindly created by James Briggs insightful. ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo the latest update from OpenAI has brought with it a feature that empowers users to create their own custom GPT-3.5 models, specifically tuned to a particular dataset. This means that GPT-3.5 can now be taught the language and terminology of any niche domain, be it finance or tech.

Gone are the days when users had to spend countless hours, or even days, tweaking prompts to achieve the desired behavior, only to see it work at best 80% of the time. Now, users can simply gather examples of their ideal conversations and feed them directly to GPT-3.5. These examples act as built-in “guidelines”, effectively replacing the often frustrating prompt engineering process and, in most cases, producing superior results.

“Fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 Turbo is now available, with fine-tuning for GPT-4 coming this fall. This update gives developers the ability to customize models that perform better for their use cases and run these custom models at scale. Early tests have shown a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 Turbo can match, or even outperform, base GPT-4-level capabilities on certain narrow tasks. As with all our APIs, data sent in and out of the fine-tuning API is owned by the customer and is not used by OpenAI, or any other organization, to train other models.” – OpenAI

How to fine tuning GPT 3.5 Turbo

OpenAI’s new feature allows users to fine-tune their custom GTP 3.5 models. This involves feeding the model with their own conversations to train it to have ideal conversations for chatbots or conversational agents. The fine-tuning process involves data preparation and collection, a topic that will be covered in detail in an upcoming video.

The dataset used for fine-tuning is generated by GPT-4 and is used to teach GPT-3.5 how to better use a specific format. The fine-tuning process involves uploading the conversation files to be used for fine-tuning using the OpenAI file crate method. Once the files are uploaded, a fine-tuning job is created specifying the model to be fine-tuned.

The fine-tuning job takes some time to complete, and users can check the status of the job through the API or wait for an email notification from OpenAI. Once the fine-tuning job is complete, users receive a fine-tuned model ID which can be used to test the model. The fine-tuned model can then be used in a conversational agent through Lang chain.

The model is tested by asking it questions and checking if it correctly uses the JSON format in its responses. The process of fine-tuning a GT 3.5 model involves building a dataset, a crucial part of the process that will be covered in detail in a future video. This guide by James Briggs is a valuable resource for anyone interested in harnessing the power of GPT-3.5 for their specific needs.

Why find tune ChatGPT?

Fine-tuning in the realm of machine learning, particularly for models like ChatGPT, offers a wealth of advantages that cater to the specific needs of businesses. One of the primary benefits is the enhanced customization it provides. In simpler terms, fine-tuning grants models the ability to follow instructions more accurately. An example of this is language specificity.

If a business operates predominantly in a German-speaking market, it’s paramount for its AI model to consistently and accurately respond in German. Through the process of fine-tuning, developers can instill this linguistic consistency, ensuring that every interaction aligns with the intended language.

Follows instructions more accurately

Moreover, in the dynamic digital landscape, the way information is presented is as vital as the information itself. This is where the advantage of reliable output formatting comes into play. Fine-tuning refines the model’s capability to maintain a consistent response format. For sectors that demand precision in response structures, like software development or API integrations, this becomes indispensable.

Customisation

Imagine the efficiency gains when a developer can seamlessly obtain high-quality JSON snippets from a model, which can then be integrated directly into their systems. The consistency ensured by fine-tuning translates to reduced debugging time and a smoother workflow.

Brand identity

Beyond the technicalities, there’s an artistic angle to fine-tuning as well – tailoring the model’s tone. In today’s market, where brand identity is paramount, having a distinct and recognizable voice is crucial. Fine-tuning enables businesses to mold the model’s outputs to resonate with their brand’s unique voice. This consistency in tone not only enhances user experience but also fortifies brand identity.

Reduce token counts and save money

Lastly, the efficiency gains with fine-tuning are noteworthy. By embedding specific instructions directly into the model, businesses can drastically reduce the size of their prompts without compromising on performance. When using advanced versions like GPT-3.5-Turbo, this capability is further amplified, allowing for handling an impressive 4k tokens. Such advancements are not just theoretical; early adopters have witnessed a staggering reduction of up to 90% in prompt size. This translates to quicker API calls and, importantly, significant cost savings.

In essence, fine-tuning is not just a technical enhancement; it’s a strategic tool that allows businesses to optimize performance, enhance brand identity, and achieve operational efficiencies. For more information on the latest ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo fine tuning and API updates jump over to the official OpenAI website.



