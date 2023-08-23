New ChatGPT-3.5 Turbo fine-tuning and API updates

OpenAI has unveiled new updates have been rolling out to its services in the form of the fine-tuning capability for its GPT-3.5 Turbo, with the promise of GPT-4 fine-tuning to follow in the fall. This significant update is set to revolutionize the way developers customize models, enhancing performance and scalability to unprecedented levels. This guide will provide more information on how to fine tune ChatGPT-3.5 to meet your needs.

The early tests have been promising, demonstrating that a fine-tuned GPT-3.5 Turbo can match or even surpass the base GPT-4 capabilities on certain tasks. This is a testament to the power of fine-tuning, a feature that has been eagerly anticipated by developers and businesses alike. The goal? To create unique, tailored experiences for users that push the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

One of the key advantages of this update is the ability to run supervised fine-tuning. This allows developers to hone the model’s performance for their specific use cases, resulting in a more efficient and effective AI. The private beta has already shown significant improvements across common use cases, including enhanced steerability, reliable output formatting, and a custom tone.

Moreover, businesses can now shorten their prompts while maintaining performance. The fine-tuned models can handle up to 4k tokens, which is double the capacity of the previous models. This has enabled early testers to reduce prompt size by up to 90%, by integrating fine-tuning instructions directly into the model. The result? Faster API calls and reduced costs.

But the benefits of fine-tuning don’t stop there. It’s most effective when used in conjunction with other techniques such as prompt engineering, information retrieval, and function calling. This multi-faceted approach ensures that the AI is as robust and versatile as possible.

In terms of data security, OpenAI has made it clear that data sent in and out of the fine-tuning API is owned by the customer. It will not be used by OpenAI or any other organization to train other models, ensuring the privacy and integrity of user data.

Looking ahead, OpenAI has plans to support fine-tuning with function calling and gpt-3.5-turbo-16k later this fall. This is yet another step towards making AI more accessible, efficient, and powerful. The future of AI is here, and it’s fine-tuned to perfection.

How to fine tune ChatGPT-3.5

OpenAI offers a fine-tuning API that allows users to customize models to better suit their specific applications. This article provides an in-depth look at how to make the most of this feature, specifically focusing on the gpt-3.5-turbo model.

Why Fine-tune?

While GPT models are pre-trained on vast amounts of data, they often require instructions or examples in the form of prompts to effectively execute tasks. This method of providing examples is known as “few-shot learning”. However, fine-tuning can enhance this approach by:

Delivering higher quality results. Training on more examples than can fit in a prompt. Saving tokens through shorter prompts. Resulting in lower latency requests.

In essence, fine-tuning allows the model to become more proficient at specific tasks, reducing the need for lengthy prompts and saving on costs.

Fine-tuning Process

Fine-tuning can be summarized in three main steps:

Prepare and Upload Training Data: This involves gathering relevant examples and structuring them correctly. Train a New Fine-tuned Model: This is the process where the model learns from the provided examples. Use Your Fine-tuned Model: Once the training is complete, the model can be deployed for specific tasks.

Model Availability

Currently, OpenAI supports fine-tuning for models like gpt-3.5-turbo-0613 (which is recommended), babbage-002, and davinci-002. However, support for GPT-4 is in the pipeline.

When to Consider Fine-tuning

Fine-tuning is powerful but requires a careful investment of time. Before diving into fine-tuning:

Try to achieve optimal results with prompt engineering and other strategies like prompt chaining.

Remember that even if you decide to fine-tune later, initial prompt engineering work isn’t wasted. It can be integrated into the fine-tuning process.

Ideal Use Cases for Fine-tuning

Fine-tuning excels in situations where:

Specific styles or tones are required.

There’s a need for consistent desired outputs.

The model struggles with complex prompts.

Edge cases need to be addressed in particular ways.

A new skill or task is difficult to explain in a prompt.

Preparing Your Dataset

To fine-tune effectively, you need a well-prepared dataset. This should include:

Conversational Format: Each example should resemble a conversation, containing roles (like ‘user’ or ‘system’), content, and sometimes names.

Relevance: The dataset should closely match the type of conversations or prompts the model will encounter during actual use.

Crafting Prompts

To achieve the best results, especially with limited training examples, incorporate the best instructions and prompts from prior usage into every training example.

Training Dataset Size

While a minimum of 10 examples is required to fine-tune a model, 50 to 100 examples are typically ideal for discernible improvements with gpt-3.5-turbo. However, the ideal number can vary based on the specific use case.

Training and Testing

Once you have your dataset, split it into training and test portions. This allows you to monitor the model’s performance during training and evaluate its capabilities post-training.

Token Limits and Costs

Each training example can have up to 4096 tokens. The cost of fine-tuning depends on the number of tokens in your dataset and the number of training epochs.

Initiating Fine-tuning

Once your dataset is ready and uploaded, you can start the fine-tuning process using the OpenAI SDK. This involves submitting the dataset to the fine-tuning API, selecting the model, and specifying other parameters.

Using the Fine-tuned Model

After the fine-tuning process is complete, the model can be used for specific tasks by referencing its name in the API.

Analyzing Performance

Training metrics such as training loss, token accuracy, test loss, and test token accuracy provide insights into the model’s performance. However, the best way to gauge a fine-tuned model’s quality is by generating samples and comparing them side by side with the base model.

Fine-tuning is a powerful way to adapt GPT models to specific needs, ensuring better performance and cost-efficiency. With the right dataset and approach, it can significantly enhance the capabilities of models like gpt-3.5-turbo. For more information on the new fine tuning update released by OpenAI jump over to the official website.



