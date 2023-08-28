How to fine tune ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo to save tokens and money

OpenAI has taken another significant step forward with the introduction of fine-tuning for its ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo model. This innovative feature allows developers to customize the model to better suit their specific use cases, enhancing the model’s performance and efficiency.

Fine-tuning is a powerful tool that can significantly enhance the model’s ability to produce reliable output formatting and set a custom tone. This means that developers can now tailor the model’s responses to align with their brand’s voice, creating a more personalized and engaging user experience.

Save tokens and money

Moreover, fine-tuning can also drastically reduce the size of prompts by up to 90%. This not only speeds up the API call but also cuts costs, making it a highly efficient and cost-effective solution for developers. The recent updates to the GPT-3.5 Turbo fine-tuning and API have opened up new possibilities for developers. They can now bring their own data to customize the model, making it more adaptable and versatile for a wide range of use cases.

“Most capable GPT-3.5 model and optimized for chat at 1/10th the cost of text-davinci-003 . Will be updated with our latest model iteration 2 weeks after it is released” – OpenAI

The fine-tuning feature for GPT-3.5 Turbo is currently available, with fine-tuning for GPT-4 expected to be launched this fall. Early tests have shown promising results, with a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 Turbo matching or even surpassing the base GPT-4-level capabilities on certain tasks.

How to fine tune ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo

This guide kindly created by All About AI who takes you through the process of fine-tuning ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo , step-by-step, to achieve optimal results from your prompts. The process of fine-tuning ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo begins with data preparation. This involves :

Setting up data sets in a JSON format, which includes three distinct inputs: the system prompt, the user prompt, and the model’s response. 2. Once the data sets are prepared, the next step is to upload these examples to OpenAI. This is achieved using a Python script, a process that is both straightforward and efficient. The third step in the fine-tuning process involves creating a fine-tuning job. This requires the file ID from the previous step and the model name. This step is crucial as it sets the stage for the actual fine-tuning of the model. The fourth step is where the magic happens. Here, the fine-tuned model is put to use. This can be done either in the playground or through an API call, depending on the user’s preference.

Since the release of ChatGPT-3.5 Turbo, developers and businesses have expressed a desire to customize the model to create unique and differentiated experiences for their users. The launch of fine-tuning has made this possible, allowing developers to run supervised fine-tuning to optimize the model’s performance for their specific use cases.

In the private beta, fine-tuning customers have reported significant improvements in model performance across common use cases. These include improved steerability, reliable output formatting, and custom tone. For instance, developers can use fine-tuning to ensure that the model always responds in German when prompted to use that language.

Fine-tuning also enables businesses to shorten their prompts while maintaining similar performance levels. The GPT-3.5 Turbo model can handle 4k tokens—double the capacity of previous fine-tuned models. This has allowed early testers to reduce prompt size by up to 90%, speeding up each API call and cutting costs.

Fine-tuning is most effective when combined with other techniques such as prompt engineering, information retrieval, and function calling. OpenAI has provided a fine-tuning guide to help developers learn more about these techniques. Support for fine-tuning with function calling and gpt-3.5-turbo-16k is expected to be launched later this fall.

In conclusion, the introduction of fine-tuning for ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo is a game-changer for developers, offering them the ability to customize the model to better suit their specific needs and use cases. This not only enhances the model’s performance but also improves efficiency and cuts costs.



