If you have been using ChatGPT over the last few months since its wide release, have you noticed any differences in the responses to your prompts? Some believe ChatGPT is either losing its edge, becoming slightly smarter, or being overly restricted by OpenAI.

You might be interested in a new comparison video by Jason West who compares both the New ChatGPT vs Old ChatGPT using a selection of prompts and their results from a few months ago and now. Offering insight into just how much ChatGPT is changed in this short amount of time due to tweaks made by the development team at OpenAI.

Recent reports have suggested that the intelligence and effectiveness of ChatGPT, a the AI language model from OpenAI, may have declined over time. This has sparked a comparative analysis between the responses given by the ChatGPT five to six months ago and its current responses.

The comparison in the video below was conducted using the same prompts and comparing the responses from ChatGPT 3.5 and ChatGPT-4. The first comparison was made using a prompt to write a social media post. Interestingly, the old response was found to be more straightforward and less presumptuous, while the new response was more excitable and made assumptions about the content of the video.

The second comparison was made using a prompt to come up with 20 domain names for a business that teaches businesses about AI. In this case, the old version of ChatGPT was found to have better suggestions, indicating a possible edge in creativity.

The third comparison was made using a prompt to write a 500-word satirical article about why electric cars are better than petrol cars. Both versions of ChatGPT were found to be about the same in terms of quality, suggesting that the AI’s ability to generate engaging content has remained consistent.

New ChatGPT vs Old ChatGPT which is smarter?

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of ChatGPT :

The fourth comparison was made using a prompt to create a course outline for sales and marketing and closing deals. Here, the new version of ChatGPT was found to have a more comprehensive course outline, indicating an improvement in its ability to generate detailed and structured content.

The conclusion drawn from this comparative analysis was that the current version of ChatGPT is still effective, but may require slight adjustments in the prompts to get the desired results. This suggests that while the AI has evolved, it may need a bit more guidance to deliver optimal results.

In addition to this intriguing comparison, a free group for fans of ChatGPT and AI was also mentioned. This group provides a platform for members to discuss and ask questions about these fascinating topics, fostering a community of AI enthusiasts.

The debate of New ChatGPT vs Old ChatGPT and which is smarter is a complex one and one set to be tested many times as we go forward. While there may be slight differences in the responses generated by the different versions of ChatGPT, it is clear that both versions have their strengths and can be effective tools when the right prompts are used. Perhaps it’s a case of tweaking your prompts to get the best results rather than using the same ChatGPT prompts if they no longer provide the accuracy of response you require. As always we will keep you up to speed on any new announcements or tweaks made to the ChatGPT large language model and OpenAI service.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals