How To Troubleshoot Audio Issues In Windows 10?

When your Windows computer's audio stops functioning, try one of the simple fixes we've outlined below.

Tips To Fix Audio Problems In Windows 10

Stop worrying about having sound issues in your laptop. We believe that our proposed solutions will effectively address this problem. The good news is that many of the fixes discussed here are not only compatible with Windows 10 but also with Windows 11. So, let's dive into them.

Verify That the Volume Is Not Mute or Turned Down

The simplest solution should be implemented first. If there is no sound on your computer, ensure the volume isn’t muted. If the level seems too low or muffled, click the level icon in the lower right corner of your screen. An X above the speaker symbol indicates that sound has been silenced. Then, you can check the volume levels of all running programmes by right-clicking the volume icon and selecting the Open Volume button. Adjust the volume as necessary and make sure it isn’t muffled or too low. If you can hear the sound, but it’s really soft, you may need to investigate the cause of the low volume.

You should also boost the volume levels in all running programmes. If a YouTube video is muted, increasing either the master or browser volume in Windows will have no effect. Similarly, if you aren’t using an app that requires sound, shut it. If you’re wearing Bluetooth headphones and are on a Discord call, for instance, you won’t be able to hear anything else.

Use the Appropriate Audio Output

If your computer has more than one sound card, Windows may accidentally use the wrong one to play audio. You may switch playback devices by clicking the Volume icon once more. If you have several devices enabled, the active one will be labelled above the volume control. If you click this, a list of outputs will appear, and you can choose the one you want to use. Because it’s meant to be used quickly, it may not display all connected devices. Right-click the Volume icon, then choose Open Sound settings to get a complete inventory of your computer’s audio outputs. It’s a quick access button for the Sound section of the Settings > System menu.

To view all of your computer’s input and output options, click Manage sound devices on this page. You may play a fast tone on any gadget by pressing its Test button. If you switch output devices, you should repeat steps 1 through 3 to make sure the volume is set properly.

Verify that the gadget you wish to utilise isn’t disabled by checking the Disabled tab. To re-enable a feature, select it and then click the Enabled button.

Double-Check All Wired And Wireless Connections For Audio

If the output you want isn’t listed above, you should verify the actual cables connecting your devices. Make sure the audio cables are firmly connected to the computer and the device. To ensure that no wires are frayed, you should disconnect everything and plug everything back in again. Make sure you’re using the correct jacks for the cords. The green jack, frequently denoted by a headphone symbol, is the standard destination for audio output devices. Any cable that is broken, overbent, or otherwise damaged could not be useful. To obtain a stable connection, you may need to wiggle it. Consider replacing any old wires if at all feasible.

Check that the Bluetooth headset or other wireless audio device is correctly linked to your computer by going to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices. Disconnect the headphones from any other Bluetooth-enabled devices before attempting to reconnect them to your Windows PC.

Use the Windows Audio Troubleshooter

Windows 10 may occasionally detect and resolve problems on its own. Although these Windows diagnostic tools may not always be effective, they are worth trying first.

Select Playing Audio from the list of additional troubleshooters found in the Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot menu. If you follow the steps, Windows should fix the issue by itself. After it completes, you’ll be able to observe any adjustments that were made as a result of the troubleshooting.

Reverting Or Reinstalling The Audio Drivers

Once properly configured, drivers are usually trouble-free, but when something goes wrong, the headaches begin. It might be that the issue stems from a faulty audio driver, or that you just need to update to a newer version. Windows 10 provides many tools for dealing with a faulty driver. Right-clicking the Start button or pressing Win + X will bring up a menu where you may enter the Device Manager and modify settings like this.

The simplest solution is to revert the driver to its most recent known working state. You may accomplish this by expanding the Audio Inputs and Outputs section in Device Manager. Choose “Properties” from the context menu after right-clicking the audio device, and then “Driver” from the list of tabs. If the Roll Back Driver button is there, clicking it will cause Windows 10 to revert to the previously installed driver. However, this option is only viable in the event that an experienced backup driver is available.

Bottom Line

Sound problems can arise in any technological device but it is possible to troubleshoot such issues. If you follow the above-mentioned procedures, you can fix this problem on your own and continue listening to whatever program you were hooked on before.



