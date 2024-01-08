How to sell AI generated images on Adobe Stock

Artificial intelligence has made it extremely easy to create AI generated images, photos and illustrations using services such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Leonardo AI, OpenAI DallE 3 and others. However creating specific images for certain markets still requires skills and knowledge on how to prompt the AI generator correctly. If you have been developing your AI art generation prompting skills and would like to turn them into money by selling your images on Adobe Stock this quick guide will take you through the process.

As an artist or photographer, you might be intrigued by the potential of AI-generated images and their place in the stock photography market. Adobe Stock, a leading content platform, has opened its doors to this novel form of art, providing tech-savvy creators with an opportunity to sell their AI-crafted images to a global audience.

To get started on Adobe Stock, the first step is to set up a contributor account. This account will be your command center, where you can upload and manage your creations. But before you dive into uploading, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with the platform’s submission guidelines. Adobe Stock has specific requirements to ensure that all content is original and meets their standards, so understanding these rules will help you avoid any potential issues down the line.

Selling AI generated images and photos

Creating a portfolio of AI-generated images that will sell is not just about churning out content; it’s about strategic creation. The goal is to produce high-quality images that are in demand by Adobe Stock’s vast user base. To achieve this, you can use AI tools like the Mid Journey AI image generator, which can help you create photorealistic images that resonate with current trends, popular themes, and upcoming holidays.

When you’re crafting these images, remember that quality and relevance are your guiding principles. Once you’ve created your images, it’s time to ensure they meet Adobe Stock’s high standards. This might involve upscaling your images to enhance their resolution and overall visual appeal.

Uploading your work to Adobe Stock is a straightforward process. Each image you upload should be accompanied by detailed information, accurate categorization, and enriched with metadata. Keywords play a pivotal role in making your content discoverable to potential buyers. You might want to use a keyword generation tool to help your images stand out and be easily found by those searching for specific types of content.

Building a strong portfolio is a balancing act between quantity and quality. It’s not just about having a large number of images; it’s about curating a collection that is both high in quality and relevant to what buyers are looking for. To keep your portfolio fresh and appealing, it’s important to stay on top of market trends and seasonal demands, as these can greatly influence your sales potential.

The opportunity to sell AI-generated images on Adobe Stock is ripe with potential. By tapping into market demands, creating compelling content, and ensuring your portfolio is easily searchable, you can carve out a successful niche for yourself. Keep your creativity flowing, stay informed about the latest trends, and continuously refine your approach. With dedication and a keen eye for what sells, you can thrive in the exciting world of AI-generated stock photography. It’s also worth remembering that Adobe Stock is not the only website that allows you to sell AI generated images a quick search on Google will bring up plenty of others.



