How to screenshot on Mac shortcuts, formats, locations and more

On a Mac, capturing a screenshot is a straightforward process that can be accomplished in a few different ways, depending on whether you want to capture the entire screen, a specific window, or just a part of the screen. If you are new to the Mac ecosystem or been using your MacBook or Mac desktop computer for a while and would like to know how to quickly capture Mac screenshots.

This guide will take you through the process using the macOS screenshot tool. Whether you’re using an iMac or a MacBook, Apple’s seamless integration of screenshot functionality enables you to easily document anything that graces your screen. From utilizing shortcuts for swift captures to designating specific storage locations for your screenshots, we’ve got it all covered. While Apple’s latest operating systems have made the task increasingly straightforward, we aim to walk you through each step, ensuring you are well-equipped to harness this essential tool.

How to screenshot on Mac

The ability to capture the entirety of your screen or just a specific snippet echoes the flexibility offered by the likes of the ‘Snip Tool‘, a well-known screenshot application for Microsoft Windows users. Embark on this journey with us, and master the art of screenshotting on your Mac.

Capture the entire screen

If your intent is to capture everything currently visible on your screen, follow these steps:

Press and hold the following three keys simultaneously: Shift, Command, and 3. Once done, you will notice a thumbnail appearing in the corner of your screen. You can click on this thumbnail to edit the screenshot directly. If you do not wish to edit immediately, simply ignore the thumbnail. The screenshot will automatically be saved to your desktop.

Screenshot a portion of the screen

Perhaps you are interested in a specific area of the screen, rather than the entire display. Here’s how you do it:

Press and hold the following keys at once: Shift, Command, and 4. This will change your cursor into a crosshair. Use the crosshair to select the part of the screen you wish to capture. Click and drag to draw a selection box around the desired area. If you need to adjust the selection area, press and hold the Space bar while dragging. If you decide to cancel the screenshot, simply press the Esc key. To take the screenshot, release your mouse or trackpad button. Similar to capturing the entire screen, a thumbnail will appear in the corner of your screen. Click it for immediate editing or ignore it for automatic saving to your desktop.

Capture a specific window or menu

If you want to capture a specific window or menu on your screen, follow these instructions:

First, open the window or menu that you wish to capture. Press and hold these keys together: Shift, Command, 4, and Space bar. Your pointer will change into a camera icon. Click on the window or menu you want to capture. If you wish to exclude the shadow of the window from the screenshot, press and hold the Option key as you click. As before, a thumbnail of the screenshot will appear in the corner of your screen. Click it for immediate editing or let it be for automatic saving to your desktop.

Saving your Mac screenshots to specific locations

By default, all screenshots will be saved to your desktop. The files will be named in the format “Screen Shot [date] at [time].png.” For users of macOS Mojave or later, the default saving location can be adjusted from the Options menu in the Screenshot app. The thumbnail that appears after taking a screenshot can also be dragged to a folder or document for direct placement.

MacOS Mojave and later versions also offer a Screenshot app that can be accessed by pressing and holding Shift, Command, and 5. This app allows you to set a timer and choose a saving location for your screenshots.

Additionally, if you wish to copy a screenshot to the Clipboard instead of saving it to your desktop, press and hold the Control key while taking the screenshot. You can then paste the screenshot in any desired location. The Universal Clipboard feature also enables pasting the screenshot on a different Apple device.

Keep in mind, however, that some apps might restrict the ability to take screenshots of their windows for security or copyright reasons. These methods and features provide a comprehensive toolkit for capturing screenshots on a Mac, catering to a wide array of needs and preferences.

For more information on capturing the contents of your screen and taking screenshots on your Mac computer and other macOS related hints and tips and troubleshooting guides jump over to the Apple support website.



