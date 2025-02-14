How to Make Videos from Live Photos (iPhone & iPad)

Transforming Live Photos into videos on your iPhone or iPad is a straightforward process that enhances the usability and shareability of your media. By using the built-in Photos app, you can easily convert Live Photos into videos while keeping the original Live Photo intact. The video guide from Apple outlines the steps and benefits of this feature, making sure you can make the most of your media library.

What Are Live Photos?

Live Photos are a distinctive feature available on iPhones and iPads, combining a still image with 1.5 seconds of motion and sound captured before and after the shot. This creates a dynamic and interactive memory that brings your photos to life. While engaging, Live Photos are not universally supported across all devices and platforms. Converting them into videos ensures broader compatibility, making it easier to share these moments with others.

How to Convert Live Photos to Videos

The Photos app on your iPhone or iPad includes a built-in tool for converting Live Photos into videos, eliminating the need for third-party applications. This ensures a seamless and efficient process. Follow these steps to convert a Live Photo into a video:

Open the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad.

on your iPhone or iPad. Locate the Live Photo you wish to convert in your Media Library .

. Tap the More button (three dots) in the top-right corner of the screen.

button (three dots) in the top-right corner of the screen. Select Save as Video from the menu.

Once the process is complete, the Photos app will save the video version of your Live Photo in your library. The original Live Photo remains unchanged, allowing you to enjoy both formats without compromise.

Where to Find Your Converted Videos

After converting a Live Photo, the resulting video is automatically stored in the “Videos” collection under the Media Types section of the Photos app. To locate your converted video, follow these steps:

Open the Photos app on your device.

on your device. Navigate to the Albums tab at the bottom of the screen.

tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to the Media Types section and select Videos.

This organization ensures that your videos are easy to find and manage without the need to search through your entire photo library.

Why Convert Live Photos to Videos?

Converting Live Photos into videos offers several practical advantages, making it a valuable feature for iPhone and iPad users. Here are some key benefits:

Universal Compatibility: Videos are supported across virtually all devices and platforms, making sure your content can be viewed and shared without limitations.

Videos are supported across virtually all devices and platforms, making sure your content can be viewed and shared without limitations. Enhanced Editing Options: Video editing tools provide greater flexibility for customizing and enhancing your content, allowing you to create polished and professional-looking results.

Video editing tools provide greater flexibility for customizing and enhancing your content, allowing you to create polished and professional-looking results. Preserving Motion and Sound: Videos retain the dynamic elements of Live Photos, such as motion and audio, without requiring specific hardware or software for playback.

For example, if you want to share a Live Photo on a social media platform that doesn’t support the format, converting it to a video ensures your content remains accessible and visually engaging.

Organizing and Managing Your Media Library

The Photos app is designed to help you efficiently organize and manage your media files. It categorizes your content into collections such as “Live Photos” and “Videos,” making it easy to switch between formats. This organization allows you to locate and share your media quickly, whether you’re working with Live Photos or videos. By maintaining a well-organized library, you can ensure your memories are always at your fingertips and ready to share.

Stay informed about the latest in Live Photos by exploring our other resources and articles.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Support



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals