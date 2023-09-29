How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17 on the iPhone

One of the new features that was recently introduced with iOS 17 is called Live Stickers, this guide will show you how to create these in iOS 17 on the iPhone. Live Stickers are a new feature in iOS 17 that allows you to create animated stickers from your Live Photos. They’re a fun and creative way to express yourself in Messages and other apps. To create a Live Sticker, you’ll need an iPhone running iOS 17. You can also create Live Stickers on an iPad running iPadOS 17.

Here are two ways to create Live Stickers in iOS 17:

Method 1: Using the Messages app

Open the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad.

Start a new conversation or tap on an existing conversation.

Tap the “+” button next to the text field.

Tap “Stickers.”

Tap the “+” button in the top right corner.

Tap “Live.”

Select the Live Photo you want to use to create a Live Sticker.

Tap “Add Sticker.”

Method 2: Using the Photos app

Open the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap on the Live Photo you want to use to create a Live Sticker.

Press and hold on the subject of the Live Photo.

Tap “Add Sticker.”

Once you’ve created a Live Sticker, you can use it just like any other sticker in Messages. Simply tap on it to send it to a friend or family member. You can also add Live Stickers to your photos and videos in the Photos app.

Here are some tips for creating great Live Stickers:

Use Live Stickers to add personality to your messages. Live Stickers are a great way to express your emotions and make your messages more fun and engaging. For example, you could send a Live Sticker of yourself laughing to a friend who told you a joke, or a Live Sticker of your pet doing something cute to a family member.

Use Live Stickers to create unique and creative content. Live Stickers can be used to add a unique touch to your photos and videos. For example, you could use a Live Sticker to create a GIF of yourself dancing or to add a moving element to a photo of a landscape.

Use Live Stickers to connect with others. Live Stickers can be a fun way to connect with your friends and family. For example, you could create a group chat with your friends and use Live Stickers to communicate with each other, or you could create a family album with Live Stickers of your family members.

Live Stickers are a new and fun way to express yourself and connect with others. With a little creativity, you can use Live Stickers to create unique and engaging content that will make your messages and photos more memorable. We hope that you find out guide on hot to create Live Stickers on the iPhone in iOS 17 helpful. If you have any comments, questions, or tips, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Apple



