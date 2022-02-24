How to hide the Windows 11 system requirements not met warning

Microsoft has this month released new versions of its Windows 11 operating system to the Insider Preview channels. Featuring a new warning if the Windows 11 is installed on hardware that does not meet system requirements for the operating system. The warning is located down in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen at all times but if you would like to hide the Windows 11 system requirements not met warning this quick fix will correct the problem.

Most Windows 11 users will probably never see the system requirements not met warning, but makers, hackers and those interested in building projects using the Windows 11 operating system will be pleased to know that there is a quick workaround to disable the warning and keep their desktop nice and clean.

As in most cases with Windows the fix is a registry edit so be careful if you are not comfortable making alterations to the Windows registry. Backup your data beforehand just to make sure nothing goes wrong during the process. If you are ready to proceed carry out the instructions below :

Hide the system requirements not met warning

1. Open the Run dialogue box on Windows 11 by pressing the “Windows key + R” on your keyboard

2. Then type “regedit“to launch the Windows Registry Editor.

3. Search and locate the HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache entry in the list.

4. Double click to edit the SV2 entry

5. Change the value to 0 and exit out of the Windows Registry Editor.

6. Restart your Windows PC and the warning should have disappeared.

As Microsoft is still playing around with the system requirements not met warning it might be removed completely before rollout to the wider Windows community.

