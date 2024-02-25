How to Build an Interactive Dashboard in Excel with ChatGPT

Step-by-Step Guide to Dashboard Creation
- Introduction to the Innovative Approach: The journey begins with an introduction to the novel method of employing ChatGPT in the construction of an interactive Excel dashboard. Highlighted is the collaboration between Simply Learn and leading universities and corporations, underscoring the value of analytics skills for career progression.
- Data Preparation: The initial step involves preparing your sales dataset. This stage is critical and involves cleaning and formatting data, especially dates, to ensure uniformity across the board. Such meticulous preparation lays the groundwork for precise analysis and visualization.
- Leveraging ChatGPT for Data Analysis: Here, you learn to utilize ChatGPT to dissect your data and unearth insights. By simply briefing ChatGPT about your dataset and analysis goals, such as generating a month-on-month sales report, it guides you through creating pivot tables and selecting the appropriate charts in Excel.
- Pivot Tables and Charts: This part of the tutorial provides a deep dive into crafting pivot tables and charts. It covers the selection of chart types that best match your data analysis needs, such as using line charts for time series analysis and bar graphs for comparing categories.
- Dashboard Customization: Customizing your dashboard is next, where you modify chart titles, apply currency formatting to data, and adjust chart dimensions for a perfect dashboard layout fit.
- Interactivity with Slicers: To enhance the dashboard’s interactivity, you add slicers for various data dimensions like date, country, and category. This section explains how to link slicers to multiple charts, allowing for comprehensive data filtering across the dashboard.
- Final Touches to Your Dashboard: The concluding steps involve neatly arranging charts and slicers, ensuring the dashboard is not only visually appealing but also functional. The added interactivity lets users delve into specific data points, offering insights into sales by category or region over selected periods.
Summary
Source Simply Learn
Image Credit: Rubaitul Azad
