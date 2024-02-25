How to Build an Interactive Dashboard in Excel with ChatGPT

Should you ever find yourself entrenched in the intricate functionalities of Excel, pondering over the possibility of elevating a mere static dataset to a vibrant, interactive dashboard, it will be heartening to discover that the amalgamation of ChatGPT’s innovative technology with Excel’s dashboard creation capabilities presents a refined and efficient method for achieving such transformations.

Drawing inspiration from Simply Learn’s captivating YouTube tutorial, this guide meticulously delineates a process that simplifies the utilization of ChatGPT, aiming to significantly bolster your proficiency in business analytics. Through this instructional journey, you are not merely following steps but are being introduced to a revolutionary approach that marries artificial intelligence with spreadsheet analytics to unlock new potentials in data management and visualization.