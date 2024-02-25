Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



How to Build an Interactive Dashboard in Excel with ChatGPT

By

excel chatGPT

Should you ever find yourself entrenched in the intricate functionalities of Excel, pondering over the possibility of elevating a mere static dataset to a vibrant, interactive dashboard, it will be heartening to discover that the amalgamation of ChatGPT’s innovative technology with Excel’s dashboard creation capabilities presents a refined and efficient method for achieving such transformations.

Drawing inspiration from Simply Learn’s captivating YouTube tutorial, this guide meticulously delineates a process that simplifies the utilization of ChatGPT, aiming to significantly bolster your proficiency in business analytics. Through this instructional journey, you are not merely following steps but are being introduced to a revolutionary approach that marries artificial intelligence with spreadsheet analytics to unlock new potentials in data management and visualization.

Watch this video on YouTube.

Step-by-Step Guide to Dashboard Creation

  • Introduction to the Innovative Approach: The journey begins with an introduction to the novel method of employing ChatGPT in the construction of an interactive Excel dashboard. Highlighted is the collaboration between Simply Learn and leading universities and corporations, underscoring the value of analytics skills for career progression.
  • Data Preparation: The initial step involves preparing your sales dataset. This stage is critical and involves cleaning and formatting data, especially dates, to ensure uniformity across the board. Such meticulous preparation lays the groundwork for precise analysis and visualization.
  • Leveraging ChatGPT for Data Analysis: Here, you learn to utilize ChatGPT to dissect your data and unearth insights. By simply briefing ChatGPT about your dataset and analysis goals, such as generating a month-on-month sales report, it guides you through creating pivot tables and selecting the appropriate charts in Excel.
  • Pivot Tables and Charts: This part of the tutorial provides a deep dive into crafting pivot tables and charts. It covers the selection of chart types that best match your data analysis needs, such as using line charts for time series analysis and bar graphs for comparing categories.
  • Dashboard Customization: Customizing your dashboard is next, where you modify chart titles, apply currency formatting to data, and adjust chart dimensions for a perfect dashboard layout fit.
  • Interactivity with Slicers: To enhance the dashboard’s interactivity, you add slicers for various data dimensions like date, country, and category. This section explains how to link slicers to multiple charts, allowing for comprehensive data filtering across the dashboard.
  • Final Touches to Your Dashboard: The concluding steps involve neatly arranging charts and slicers, ensuring the dashboard is not only visually appealing but also functional. The added interactivity lets users delve into specific data points, offering insights into sales by category or region over selected periods.

Summary

This video tutorial skillfully unravels the complexities surrounding the realm of data analysis and the art of crafting interactive dashboards within Excel, all through the innovative application of ChatGPT. Designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of users, ranging from novices to seasoned experts in Excel and data analytics, this guide ensures that even the most advanced techniques of data manipulation become approachable and executable.

Embarking on this educational voyage, you’ll find yourself not just enhancing your analytical prowess but also acquiring a deep-seated understanding and practical knowledge necessary for constructing dynamic, insightful dashboards. These dashboards stand to revolutionize the way you approach data, offering new perspectives and elevating your ability to draw meaningful conclusions from complex information sets. Such skills are more than just an asset; they are essential tools that empower you to navigate and thrive in the modern, data-centric landscape, whether your focus is on advancing your professional career or enriching your personal projects with a data-driven approach.

Source Simply Learn

Image Credit: Rubaitul Azad

Here are some more helpful ChatGPT guides:

Filed Under: Guides



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets