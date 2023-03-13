Arduino Cloud Advanced Chart Widget improves your data analysis

Developers and Arduino enthusiasts looking for a way to improve their data analysis may be interested in the new Advanced Chart Widget available for the Arduino Cloud. If you are not yet had the pleasure of using the Arduino Cloud it has been created to provide an integrated platform to offer users an easy and efficient way to develop, deploy and manage IoT devices.

The Arduino Cloud supports a broad list of hardware, including Arduino boards, ESP32 and ESP8266 based boards, the platform enables makers, IoT enthusiasts and professionals to build connected projects effortlessly says the official Arduino team.

Arduino Cloud Advanced Chart Widget

“We’re excited to announce the release of our latest Arduino Cloud feature, the Advanced Chart Widget! This new and improved widget is a significant upgrade from our previous chart widget, offering more customization options and functionality that will make it easier than ever to visualize and analyze your device data. In this blog post, we’ll be exploring the benefits of the Advanced Chart Widget, how to use it, and how you can take advantage of this new feature.”

“The Advanced Chart Widget is a powerful tool for monitoring and analyzing device data. Its ability to display multiple variables in one chart allows for easy comparison of data points, making it particularly useful for tracking multiple data streams such as temperature and humidity in a greenhouse, or energy usage in a building. Moreover, the Advanced Chart Widget is highly customizable, allowing you to tailor it to your specific needs. You can adjust the colors and types of the charts, the labels on the axes and the legend to make the data easier to read and interpret.”

“The Advanced Chart Widget has a wide range of use cases, from monitoring environmental conditions to tracking energy consumption. For example, you could use the widget to monitor the temperature and humidity in a greenhouse to ensure optimal growing conditions for your plants. Alternatively, you could use it to track energy consumption in a building and identify areas where you can reduce your energy usage. With the ability to display multiple variables in one chart, the possibilities are endless!”

Source : AB





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals