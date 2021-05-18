All new Arduino Docs site offers everything you need to know about Arduino boards



As well as announcing the launch of their new Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect development board, the first Arduino board to be equipped with Raspberry Pi Silicon. The Arduino team has also announced the launch of a new Arduino Docs site with a detailed, but easy-to-use breakdown of everything you ever wanted to know about the official boards and products. “Every product will get its own page, broken down into standardized sections so you have instant, easy access to what you need.”

– Overview: You’ll begin here when you take a look at a board on the Arduino Docs site. It’s a bird’s-eye-view of the board’s description and purpose, its main features, tech specs, revision logs (where applicable) and compatibility options.

– Essentials: This section gets you started with using the board in question. Here you’ll find quick start guides, suggestions for libraries, and useful basics on using Arduino. Perfect for newcomers or anyone needing a refresher.

– Tutorials: Any and all tutorials connected to the board will be marshalled here. You’ll never have to go hunting when you’re looking to build something awesome. These tutorials will showcase the different features of each board, giving you a full understanding of what’s possible.

– Resources: This is where we’ll keep the datasheets, downloads, pinout diagrams, schematics and other useful documents and files.

“Lots of companies say they’re all about community. But in our case it’s actually true! Arduino isn’t a company or a board or a platform. It’s a community. You guys created much of the content, tutorials and documentation out there. That’s not going to change now that we’ve launched Arduino Docs. GitHub is home to the whole system (we’re tech nerds, we can’t help it). That means members of the community will soon be able to add, edit and influence the Arduino Docs content.

The content team will review and approve submissions and branches made through GitHub. So what you’re seeing right now is the embryonic stage of Arduino Docs. We envisage amazing things once the community is able to get involved. Sign up to our newsletter so we can keep you posted on when that becomes possible, and about updates, leaks and more.”

Source : Arduino

