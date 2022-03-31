GoT House of the Dragon TV series premiers August 21st 2022

HBO has confirmed this week that the new highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off TV series House of the Dragon will premier later this year during August 2022. House of the Dragon is a new series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO to try and rekindle the success of GoT and is a prequel to the storyline and is based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones the series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the “Dance of the Dragons“, and the war itself. The first season will consist of 10 episodes the first of which will premiere on August 21, 2022 and stars Paddy Considine , Matt Smith , Emma D’Arcy , Olivia Cooke , Steve Toussaint , Eve Best , Fabien Frankel , Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon teaser trailer

As soon as more trailers are released ahead of the premier of the new TV series will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime it might be worth revisiting the original Game of Thrones series to keep you busy until August.

Source : HBO

