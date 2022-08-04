Bad Sisters premiers on Apple TV August 19th

Apple has released a new trailer for Bad Sisters the upcoming TV drama series that will be premiering on the Apple streaming service this month and available to watch from August 19 onwards. The first season of Bad Sisters consists of 10 episodes of which the first two will be made available at launch with the others rolling out on a weekly basis.

Bad Sisters is a dark comedy thriller TV series created by Sharon Horgan with a storyline set the tween London and Dublin and is based on the Flemish series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Bad Sisters Apple TV

“A delicious blend of dark comedy and thriller, the series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”), Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”) and Eve Hewson (“Behind her Eyes,” “The Luminaries”) as the Garvey sisters.”

Jump over to the official Apple TV streaming website to learn more about the upcoming drama which will be premiering on the service this month during August 2022.

Source : Apple

