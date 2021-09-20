Honor 20 Play Pro smartphone gets official

Honor have added a new Android smartphone to their range, the Honor 20 Play and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor and there is also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Honor 20 Play Pro also comes with a range of cameras including a single Selfie camera and a quad setup on the back.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset will also come with a 3800 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging. The device can apparently be charges to full in around 65 minutes.

The new Honor 20 Play Pro smartphone has launched in Chin and it retails for 1,699 Yuan which is about $263. It will come in a choice of three different colors.

As yet there are no details on whether Honor will be launching this new Android smartphone in any more countries, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid

