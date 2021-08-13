Honor X20 5G smartphone unveiled

Honor has added a new Android smartphone to its line up with the launch of the new Honor X20 5G. The handset comes with a 6.67 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display on the device comes with a Full HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a Dimensity 900 mobile processor.

The device comes with a range of RAM and storage options, these include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device also comes with a virtual RAM expansion feature which can add up to 2GB.

The handset comes with Magic UI 4.2 which is based on the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 11.

The new Honor X20 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, on the back there is a three camera setup and on the front there is a single Selfie camera.

The three rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The handset also comes with a 4300 mAh battery that features 66W fast charging, it can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes.

Pricing for the new Honor X20 5G smartphone starts at CNY 1,899 which is about $295 at the current exchange rate.

Source Honor, GSM Arena

