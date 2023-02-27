Silicon Power High Endurance microSDXC UHS-I Card

Silicon Power has this week announced the launch of its new High Endurance microSDXC UHS-I Cards making them available in capacities of up to 256GB. With read speeds up to 100MB/s, the latest micro SD cards are capable of transferring or backing up footage quickly and begin a new set of recording in a snap. Write speeds up to 80MB/s give this card the ability to handle write-intensive applications such as 24/7 surveillance with ease.

High Endurance microSDXC UHS-I Card

“This High Endurance microSD card works around the clock in professional and home surveillance cameras, dash cameras, and body cameras for reliable, non-stop recording. You can literally rest assured that it’s capturing ten thousands of hours of footage without missing a single second. The most critical moments usually happen when least expected and in the blink of an eye. This card is compliant with the speed specifications of UHS-I and V30 to ensure it can keep up with the action. And, when you need to review the footage, play it back in crisp and stunningly clear 4K Ultra HD.”

“This High Endurance microSD card has been engineered and tested for reliable durability in harsh conditions. It resists extreme temperatures, as well as being shockproof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof. If that’s not enough, it’s also fully backed by a 2-year warranty for even more peace of mind. This card doesn’t just capture high-quality 4K Ultra HD video – it captures loads of it. Depending on the capacity, get up to 26,400 hours of footage. We really meant it when we said “non-stop” recording!”

“Writing and re-writing can take its toll on a card, but this one was designed for the task. Built with premium-grade NAND Flash chips, the high endurance capabilities of this card make it ideal for continuous writing and re-writing with a reduced possibility of recording failures.”

Source : Silicon Power





