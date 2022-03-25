Swissbit industrial M2 SATA SSD X-78m2 offers storage from 40 to 320 GB

Swissbit has this week introduced its new high endurance industrial M2 SATA in the form of the M.2 SATA SSD X-78m2. The new series has been specifically designed for right intensive applications making it perfect for video, data recording or audio. The M.2 SATA SSD has been designed to meet the most “stringent requirements for reliability, temperature stability, and longevity” says Swissbit.

M2 SATA SSD

The X-78m2 is designed and specified for industrial use at operating temperatures ranging from -40 to +85 °C, including stability against the “cross temperature effect” and will also be available for a commercial temperature range of 0 to +70 °C. The X-78m2 series is now available to purchase worldwide through the companies partners and resellers in the M.2 2242 form factor with capacities from 40 to 320 GB depending on your needs.

“The X-78m2 series’ endurance ratings of up to 80 DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day) make it the first choice for demanding workloads of write-intensive applications. The series achieves this by utilizing the latest generation of industry-standard 3D TLC NAND, configured in pSLC mode.

The interface supports SATA III data transfer rates of up to 6 Gb/s and is backward compatible with SATA II and SATA I. Thus, the SSD achieves data rates of up to 560 MB/s for sequential reads and 490 MB/s for sequential writes. It exceeds 73,000 and 86,000 IOPS for reads and writes, respectively.”

Source : Swissbit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals