Strikerbit EDC Grade5 Titanium hex bit pocket screwdriver with bold action mechanism

Strikerbit is a small EDC pocket screwdriver constructed from Grade5 Titanium and capable of accepting any 1/4″ hex bit. It features a unique bolt action mechanism that allows you to quickly reveal or hide your choice of hex bit. Equipped with neodymium magnets the pocket screwdriver securely holds hex bits in place ready for when you need them and is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $30,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still 24 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $47 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates).

Strikerbit EDC bolt action bit pocket screwdriver

“An incredibly small screwdriver that fits any pocket and does all the tasks. Bolt action allows you to extend and retract the screwdriver super fast and easily. Four locking positions for convenience. We have been working on this project for the last nine months. The developing and testing process took a lot of time because we had to make sure everything works smoothly and that this tool can withstand all the possible forces you can apply to it. “

If the Strikerbit crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Strikerbit pocket screwdriver project review the promotional video below.

“strikerbit loads up with two of your favorite bits at the same time. Carrying strikerbit with you will ensure that your most commonly used bits are with you right when they are needed. Super easy to switch from one end to the other strikerbit accepts any 1/4″ hex bit. Super-strong neodymium magnets lock your bits in place. You can shake strikerbit as hard as you can but bits will stay in place. Magnets also ensure that screws stick to bits. Very useful for tight applications and when working alone.”

“Grade5 Titanium features exceptional strength and excellent corrosion resistance and a very high strength to weight ratio. Almost 45% lighter than stainless steel. Hardened tool steel with very high corrosion resistance ensures outstanding performance even in heavy duty applications. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the pocket screwdriver, jump over to the official Strikerbit crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals