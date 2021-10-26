Here is another look at the iOS 15.1 update (Video)

Apple’s iOS 15.1 software update has been released for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 15.1 for the iPad, watchOS 8.1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Monterey for the Mac.

Earlier today we got to have a look at the new iOS 15.1 update and its range of features and now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features in the iOS 15.1 update for the iPhone and the iPadOS 15.1 updates for the iPad. As well as a range of new features this update also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here are the release notes for the update:

SharePlay

– SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

– Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

– Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

– Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

– Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

– ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

– Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

– COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

– Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

– New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

– New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

– Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

– Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

– Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

– Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

– Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

