How to delete photo albums on the iPhone

If you have lots of photos on your iPhone and want to tidy things up and delete some albums that you no longer need, then this guide will show you how to delete an album on your iPhone or iPad

The photos app on the iPhone have a number of albums set up by default, you can also set up your own albums on your device, and call them whatever you want. This works on both the iPhone and the iPad in the same way.

How do I delete an album on my iPhone?

The first thing you need to do is open the Photos App on your iPhone or iPad and then go to the menu at the bottom of the device.

There you will see Library, For You, Albums, and Search, at the bottom, you need to select Albums from the bottom menu.

Once you have selected Albums from the menu it will show you all of the various albums on your iPhone or iPad that you have organized your photos. For this example in the photos I have set up an album called ‘ Test Album‘, this is the one we are going to delete on our iPhone. It may be worth you doing this first as a test, just to make sure you can easily delete the correct album that you want to on your device, before deleting any of your main albums.

To delete the album you need to now press ‘See All‘ this will show you all of the albums that are on your device, the next thing you need to do is press Edit at the top right of the iPhone’s display.

Once this has been done the albums that can be deleted will show a minus in a red circle on each album. You need to click this red minus and you will then be asked if you want to delete that album on your device.

Click ‘Delete Album’ and it will be removed from your iPhone or iPad. Then click Done at the top right-hand corner and you are done, the album you wanted to delete has now been removed. That’s it you have managed to delete the album from your iPhone or iPad. You can delete any more albums that you no longer need in the exact same way.

We hope you have found this article useful, you can find out more details about the photos app on the iPhone over at Apple’s website.

This guide was written using the latest version of Apple iOS at the time of writing which was iOS 15.5. if you have any questions or comments, please let us know in the comments below.

Image Credit: Gabrielle Henderson

