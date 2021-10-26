iOS 15.1 with SharePlay and more lands on the iPhone

Apple has finally released its iOS 15.1 software update for the iPhone, the update brings a range of new features to the device including SharePlay, ProRes for the iPhone 13 devices, and much more.

The new iOS 15.1 software update is now available to download for the iPhone, Apple has also released iPadOS 15.1 for the iPad.

We have been hearing about the new SharePlay feature for some time, it was supposed to be released in the iOS 15 update. SharePlay is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, you can also listen to music as well. The movies and TV shows are synchronized so that everyone is watching the same content at the same time.

The iOS 15.1 update also brings in the new ProRes feature for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Max, plus support for Covid-1 vaccine cars in Apple Wallet and more.

As well as a range of new features, this update also comes with various performance improvements and bug fixes, you can see Apple’s release notes below.

SharePlay

– SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

– Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

– Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

– Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

– Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

– ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

– Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

– COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

– Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

– New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

– New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

– Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

– Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

– Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

– Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

– Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time

On the iPad, the update adds the above listed features and support for Live Text in the Camera app. With Live Text, the Camera can detect text, phone numbers, addresses, and more, with the feature available on iPads that have an A12 Bionic chip or later. Live Text was already available on the iPhone.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 15.1 software update is now available to download as an over the air update. You can install the software by going to settings > general > software update on your device.

Source Apple

